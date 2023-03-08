Garrett Smithley Changes Up 2023 NASCAR Plans

Garrett Smithley entered the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a full-time driver for BJ McLeod Motorsports. Now, he has altered his plans.

The Pennsylvania native announced the news on March 7 with a statement. He confirmed that he will join DGM Racing for the trip to Phoenix Raceway, as well as other upcoming events. Though he did not set the dates for these other races.

See ya’ll in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/V1oXRSNI4w — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) March 7, 2023

“This weekend at Phoenix Raceway I will drive the No. 91 [Dozer Winch Parts] Chevrolet for DGM Racing with plans to run additional races with the team this season,” Smithley said. “Mario and Michelle Gosselin, thank you for picking me up when I was down, the opportunity to drive your race cars is an honor.

“I remain steadfast in my extreme desire to compete at the highest levels of motorsports. I know that I have many years of racing ahead of me and look forward to the next challenge and the next opportunity.”

Smithley Made 1 Start for BJ McLeod Motorsports

Smithley announced prior to the 2023 Xfinity Series season that he would take on a full-time schedule once again. He joined BJ McLeod Motorsports with longtime sponsor Trophy Tractor in tow, and he agreed to drive the No. 99 Chevrolet.

The start of the season did not go as planned. Smithley was unable to qualify for events at Daytona International Speedway or Auto Club Speedway while contending with a packed field of entries. Instead, Smithley had to wait to make his season debut until the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he finished 36th.

As Smithley explained after the race, the 36th-place finish was due to a mechanical issue. He said that the power steering fluid “dumped out” of the No. 99. This led to him losing multiple laps.

Smithley will now move forward and control a different entry. He will reunite with DGM Racing after one previous start with the Florida-based team — a 21st-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2022.

The No. 91 Has Featured 2 Other Drivers in 2023

Josh Williams has been the full-time driver of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro while maintaining his role as the team’s longest-tenured driver. Meanwhile, the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro has featured two other drivers during the opening weeks of the Xfinity Series season.

Josh Bilicki attempted to qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. However, he did not secure a spot in the 38-car field. Bilicki ultimately made his season debut during the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain also made his own return to DGM Racing for one start. He took over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at Auto Club Speedway in what was his fourth start for the team. Chastain started 38th after rain and snow washed out qualifying, and he finished 24th overall.

Smithley will now take over the No. 91 Chevrolet for what will be his ninth start at Phoenix Raceway, and his first since the 2019 season. His previous eight starts were all with JD Motorsports, and his career-best finish was 22nd during the 2019 spring race.