Justin Allgaier Joins Forces With Race-Winning Sponsor

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will feature the debut of a new scheme on the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Justin Allgaier will join forces with a race-winning sponsor.

The veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will have Raptor as his primary partner during the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will showcase a black, white, and green scheme while working with a sponsor that has considerable success in the NASCAR Cup Series.

You think you're tough, but are you Raptor tough? pic.twitter.com/cAGW1QDf85 — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 13, 2023

Raptor is a primary partner of William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team. The company has celebrated two wins in the NASCAR Cup Series — one at Martinsville Speedway in 2022 and one at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023. The second win, in particular, featured Byron sweeping every stage for the first time in his career and leading 176 laps.

Allgaier Will Pursue a Rebound at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The driver of the No. 7 has been one of the Xfinity Series’ best during the early stages of the 2023 season. He finished third at Daytona International Speedway, third at Auto Club Speedway, and second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier had an opportunity to match a historic streak by finishing third or better at Phoenix Raceway, and it appeared that he would achieve this goal after he swept the opening two stages.

The situation changed, however, during the final stage. Contact from teammate Brandon Jones got the No. 7 loose entering Turn 4. Allgaier was able to save the car, but disaster struck as the field went four-wide.

A wild sequence of events leads to this accident. 👇 https://t.co/4BXXZBPO3K pic.twitter.com/Nc01v3FVfk — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 12, 2023

Brett Moffitt hit Kaz Grala, which sent the No. 26 hard into the side of Allgaier’s No. 7. Both drivers slammed into the wall as their stock cars sustained a significant amount of damage.

Grala was able to finish the race after repairs, but he was one lap down and in the 34th position. Allgaier finished 36th after a trip to the infield care center. This unexpected incident disrupted strong performances by both drivers and led to a frustrating end to the West Coast swing for their respective teams.

Allgaier Has Previous Success at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway provides Allgaier with an opportunity to rebound from the incident that ended his streak of top-three finishes. He could also capture another win at the Georgia track.

The veteran has made 14 career Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway — 12 on the previous configuration. He has nine top-10 finishes, three top-fives, and one win. He captured the 2021 spring race after a late battle with Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., who finished second after recovering from a speeding penalty.

Allgaier has two starts on the reconfigured version of Atlanta. His first, which was the Xfinity Series debut on the mini-superspeedway, resulted in a 34th-place finish after a multi-car incident that collected 12 cars. This “big one” occurred with 10 laps remaining, and it collected such contenders as Trevor Bayne, Noah Gragson, and Josh Berry.

The return to Atlanta was more successful for Allgaier. He started seventh overall and secured nine bonus points in the first two stages. He then recovered from an incident involving Jones before finishing seventh overall.