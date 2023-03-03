Chase Elliott Misses Vegas Race With Injury

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will miss the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He sustained an injury that will keep him out of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the news on March 3 during Xfinity Series practice. The NASCAR Cup Series team said that Elliott had suffered a left leg injury while snowboarding in Colorado and that he will have to undergo surgery. JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry will serve as his replacement for the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a press release. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

There Will Be Questions About Elliott’s Season Outlook

This injury means that Elliott’s streak of 254 consecutive Cup Series starts will come to an end. He had not missed a race since the 2016 Daytona 500, which kicked off his rookie season, but the situation now changes with the leg injury.

Hendrick Motorsports only said in the statement that Elliott will not be active for the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The team did not address any of the other races on the schedule.

There will continue to be questions about Elliott’s season outlook after he undergoes surgery. Many will want to know if he can make it back for the trip to Phoenix Raceway or Atlanta Motor Speedway. Others will wonder if he will receive a waiver from NASCAR that will keep him eligible for a spot in the Cup Series playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports will answer these questions at some point in the near future. For now, the team will move forward with Berry as the main driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. Elliott will simply focus on his recovery as he tries to get back to full strength and back into the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Berry Has Limited Experience in the NASCAR Cup Series

Berry, who runs full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has familiarity with Hendrick Motorsports. JR Motorsports has an affiliation with the Cup Series organization, which has led to members of HMS making guest appearances in previous seasons.

Berry has limited experience in the Cup Series. He has made two starts at the top level of NASCAR, both with Spire Motorsports. He controlled the No. 77 at Dover Motor Speedway in 2021 and then he replaced Corey LaJoie for the trip to Michigan International Speedway later that same season.

Practice will be key for Berry as he replaces Elliott in the lineup. He has no experience in the Next Gen cars, so he will have to gain as much knowledge as possible during the limited session on Saturday, May 4, before he heads out for qualifying and then the Cup Series race.