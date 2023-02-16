Chase Elliott Joins Forces With New Beverage Partner

Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott have signed a new partner ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2020 champion is now the newest member of the Coca-Cola Racing family.

HMS announced the news on February 16 with a press release. The team said that Coca-Cola is now the official beverage partner of Elliott and the No. 9 team. This deal includes a season-long associate partner presence on the Chevrolet Camaro, as well as a presence on the No. 9 team’s uniforms and equipment.

“I’m excited to partner with an iconic brand like Coca-Cola that has Georgia roots just like me,” Elliott said in a press release. “Coke has a deep history in the sport and I’m proud to represent a company that has backed some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers throughout the years, including my dad. I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish together this season and hopefully for years to come.”

Coca-Cola Continues To Add Big-Name Drivers

Coca-Cola has inked deals with several high-profile deals in NASCAR. The expansive list includes Ryan Newman, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Petty, Bill Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Jeff Burton, and Denny Hamlin among many others.

Logano, Suarez, Dillon, and Hamlin all celebrated wins during the 2022 Cup Series. The driver of the No. 22, in particular, celebrated four points-paying wins. He also ended the season as the champion.

There are two other drivers that have joined this list ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. Elliott is the biggest name given his 2020 Cup Series championship and his 18 career wins at NASCAR’s top level.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also has ties to the Coca-Cola Racing family, albeit in a different manner. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver added Coca-Cola to his list of partners prior to the season. This deal includes “a variety of races on the No. 47” Chevrolet Camaro.

Coca-Cola Will Support Elliott’s Pursuit of Another Title

Elliott welcomes Coca-Cola to the team after turning in what was one of the best seasons of his career. He won five races, captured the regular-season championship for the first time, and reached the final round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Elliott will now try to secure even better stats during the second season of the Next Gen era. He does not anticipate this being easy considering that all of the teams are much closer in terms of competition. His best opportunity to achieve his goal is to pursue perfection in some important categories.

“You’re always pushing, trying to be better,” Elliott said during Daytona 500 Media Day. “Things are going to change through the off-season. You always have to assume when you’re going into a new year that all your competitors are going to be better, the other manufacturers are going to improve. Body resubmissions over the winter from all three manufacturers, I believe, if I’m not mistaken. That’s going to bring everyone even closer together yet.

“Just put some more emphasis on the area that has the biggest variable. To me, the biggest variable is what happens on pit road throughout an event. It makes your weekend be even more important when you go to qualify because if your pit stops matter more, then so does your pit stall. If your pit stall matters, then your qualifying effort matters more.”