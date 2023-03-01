Coca-Cola Takes Over a New Cup Series Car for Vegas Weekend

Coca-Cola has worked with a variety of drivers and teams in NASCAR. Now the company will take over a new stock car for the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kroger announced prior to the season that Coca-Cola would be among Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s list of partners during the 2023 season. Now, JTG Daugherty Racing has released the scheme that the No. 47 will have while in Nevada.

The Chevrolet Camaro will have a red base with two primary partners. Smith’s will be on the hood of the No. 47 while Coke Zero Sugar will have a presence on the sides. The stock car will also have red and black numbers to further tie into the Coke Zero Sugar theme.

“Coca-Cola is proud to partner with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing as the co-primary sponsor on car No. 47 this weekend,” said Mike Cinque, President of Coca-Cola Kroger Team, in a press release. “This is a valuable partnership, and we look forward to a great race on Sunday.”

Stenhouse Joins a List of Drivers With Coca-Cola Schemes

There are multiple drivers that have showcased Coca-Cola during national NASCAR series races. This list includes Jesse Iwuji in the Xfinity Series and Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series in 2022.

Hamlin’s time with Coca-Cola as his primary partner started with some stage points. However, he spun off the nose of Ross Chastain, which derailed his race and relegated him to a 25th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Iwuji achieved more success during a trip to Daytona International Speedway. He started 34th during the summer race, and he avoided five major incidents that collected a variety of contenders. He went on to finish 11th in the Coke Zero Sugar Chevrolet.

Hamlin and Iwuji are the most recent examples of drivers that have showcased Coca-Cola schemes. The list also includes Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, and Kyle Larson.

Stenhouse Pursues Another Strong Performance

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has been memorable for Stenhouse. He kicked off the year by winning the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career and taking the first spot in the playoff field.

Stenhouse faced questions about his season outlook after leaving Daytona International Speedway. Many wanted to know if he could stack enough points to ensure a playoff spot if there were more than 16 winners in the regular season.

Stenhouse said prior to the race at Auto Club Speedway that he needed to average a 15th-place finish during the 2023 Cup Series season. This would mark a career-best performance, and it would likely give him enough points. He then went out and finished 12th at the California track after starting second overall.

Stenhouse will now move forward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the goal of delivering another strong performance. He will take on a track where he has an average finish of 19.5 over 15 starts. A third-place finish in 2020 stands out as his best outing at the Nevada track.

“Winning the Daytona 500, it’s bigger than I thought I’d feel,” Stenhouse said in the press release. “It’s the most excited I’ve ever been in my career. Then we went to Auto Club and had a really solid day. We look forward to continuing the momentum in Las Vegas.”