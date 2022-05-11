A Cup Series Record Is on the Line at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway on May 15 (3 p.m. ET, FS1). The drivers will battle for the win and a spot in the playoffs, but three will also be in contention for a track record.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano will enter the Kansas Speedway weekend with three career Cup Series wins each at the track. They are in a tie with each other, as well as Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, for the most all-time among drivers. If one of these drivers wins, they will hold the record for wins at Kansas Speedway.

While Harvick sits in a tie for wins at the Kansas track, he holds the top spot in another category. He is the all-time leader in runner-ups with five, including races in 2020 and 2021. Martin Truex Jr. is second overall with three runner-ups at Kansas Speedway while six drivers sit in a tie for third with two runner-ups.

Hendrick Motorsports Holds Another Record

While a variety of drivers sit in a tie for the most wins at Kansas Speedway, there is one organization that has bragging rights. Hendrick Motorsports holds the all-time record with eight wins at the track.

Four drivers have helped HMS secure the record. Gordon won the first two races at Kansas Speedway (2001 and 2002) before adding his third win in 2014. Johnson won his three races in 2008, 2011, and 2015. Chase Elliott (2018) and Kyle Larson (2021) are the only other HMS drivers to reach Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing is second on the all-time wins list with seven trips to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway. Tony Stewart captured the first win for JGR in 2006 while Matt Kenseth added another in 2013. Hamlin added three in 2012, 2019, and 2020. Kyle Busch rounds out the list of Kansas winners with races in 2016 and 2021.

Harvick Can Break Another Tie With Johnson

Harvick will have the opportunity to break a different tie with Johnson when he competes at Kansas Speedway. He and the seven-time champion both hold the all-time record with 19 top-10 finishes at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick will be a favorite to break this tie with Johnson. He has posted top-10 finishes in the last five Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, and he is fresh off a fourth-place run at Darlington Raceway.

The 2014 Cup Series champion hasn’t reached Victory Lane since the 2020 season, but he has performed well in several races. He has six top-10 finishes in the first 12 races of the 2022 season, headlined by a runner-up at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick has the advantage over Johnson in terms of top-five finishes. He holds the all-time record at Kansas Speedway with 12 while Johnson only has nine, putting him in a tie with Hamlin, Busch, and Truex. Gordon is second all-time with 11 top-five finishes at the track.

