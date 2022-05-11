Kyle & Samantha Busch Welcome Second Child

Kyle and Samantha Busch have just expanded their family ahead of the NASCAR trip to Kansas Speedway. They have announced the birth of their second child, Lennix Key Busch.

The driver of the No. 18 provided a brief update on the evening of May 10. He said that it was a “busy day in the Busch household” before adding a plus-one emoji. He and Samantha then posted the first photos of their second child on their respective social media channels.

Lennix Key Busch

May 10, 2022

5:12 am

6.1 oz 20 in By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here! Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/HBVAxglQSM — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 11, 2022

“We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl,” Samantha wrote on Instagram. “Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness.”

Busch Was Able To Be Present at the Most Important Time

The timing of the birth is perfect for the Busch family. They were able to welcome their second child while the two-time Cup Series champion was able to be present instead of potentially missing the birth of his child due to a race.

News surfaced ahead of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway that Joe Gibbs Racing had brought in Trevor Bayne to serve as a backup driver for Busch. The veteran driver then explained that while he didn’t have a choice in the driver, it was important for him to be present for the birth.

“I think you can live down missing a race, but you’ll never live down not being there for the birth of your kid,” Busch said during a media availability on May 7. He continued and said that he feels a “bit removed” from the pregnancy considering that he and Samantha are using a surrogate, but they have spent time preparing their house for the baby’s arrival.

