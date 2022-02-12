Alex Labbe Adds Several Races to His 2022 Schedule

Alex Labbe is back for more NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He will join forces once again with DGM Racing, starting with the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

DGM Racing announced the news on February 12 with a press release. The team confirmed that Labbe will drive the No. 90 Chevrolet for the race at Daytona while joining Josh Bilicki (No. 36), Mason Massey (No. 91), and Kyle Weatherman (No. 92) in the lineup. He will then switch to the No. 36 Chevrolet for races at Auto Club Speedway (February 26), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 5), and Phoenix Raceway (March 12).

“We couldn’t be more happy to welcome Alex back as we gear up for the 2022 season,” said DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin in a statement. “I’ve worked with Alex at every stage of his racing career, dating back to when he raced Late Models. I’m honored to be part of his successes and we’re extremely excited to have him on board for another season.”

Labbe Will Start With a Smaller Schedule

While Labbe ran full-time during the 2021 season, he will have a smaller schedule at the start of the year. His tentative schedule features 18 races with support from Can-am, Larue Snowblowers, and VR Victoriaville.

Can-Am, in particular, will support Labbe for eight of the races in 2022. The company will join him at Phoenix Raceway, Circuit of the Americas, Road America, the Indianapolis Road Course, Michigan International Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and the Charlotte Roval.

“I am so excited to be back with DGM Racing! Although we are scaling back the amount of races this year, I am confident it will allow us to be more competitive and successful as a team in the long run,” Labbe said in a statement. “Mario has supported me for as long as I can remember, and I cannot thank him and Michelle enough for what they’ve done over the years. Having the opportunity to race in NASCAR is a dream come true.”

Labbe Has 112 Starts in the Xfinity Series

The Quebec native has competed in the Xfinity Series since the 2016 season when he made one start for DGM Racing. He has made 112 total starts for the Gosselin-owned team and achieved some success with 10 top-10 finishes and one top-five.

Labbe, who has three full-time seasons on his resume, turned in the best season of his career in 2020. He started all 33 races and kicked off the year with a 10th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. He added more top-10s in both Talladega Superspeedway races, as well as those at the Indianapolis Road Course and the Charlotte Roval.

Labbe’s fourth-place finish, which was a career-best for both him and DGM Racing, took place in a torrential downpour. The drivers put on their windshield wipers and rain tires before facing off on the road course. Labbe turned in a strong performance as he finished third overall in Stage 1, third in Stage 2, and fourth overall in the race behind winner AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, and Daniel Hemric.

