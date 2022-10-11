DGM Racing Embraces Horror With Holiday NASCAR Schemes

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is about to see the debut of some spooky schemes. DGM Racing will embrace horror with its new designs for the race weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The Xfinity Series team has teased some holiday schemes in recent weeks while revisiting unique looks from the past. The team then took time on October 11 to drop the new schemes for Mason Massey, Alex Labbe, and Josh Williams. These new looks will debut during the October 29 race at Martinsville Speedway, which serves as the Round of Eight cutoff race.

Massey’s scheme was the first to drop. The Georgia native will highlight clowns, entities that terrify many people around the world, as he makes his second career start at the Virginia short track. He will drive a green No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro with Anderson Power Services logos on the hoods and side. There will also be clowns that take up space on the sides of the stock car.

Labbe Brings Some Chilling Concepts to Martinsville

Labbe, the road course ace who controls the No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro, sits in a unique position entering the Martinsville weekend due to the logos on his car. LaRue Snow Blowers will serve as his primary partner, so DGM Racing has chosen to feature some snow for the holiday scheme.

The No. 36 will have a blue base that sits behind a winter landscape. Though this will not be a happy December scheme. There will be orange door numbers and pumpkins that add some Halloween flair to the stock car.

Along with the pumpkins, there will also be an angry Yeti on the side. It will join some abominable snowmen that look like something out of the “Calvin and Hobbes” comic strip. One snowman, in particular, will chase a terrified child across the hood of the No. 36.

Josh Williams Embraced His Inner Michael Keaton

Williams, who made his return to DGM Racing midway through the season after making numerous starts for BJ McLeod Motorsports, has embraced unique schemes in recent years. This includes ones where he was turned into a fictional character to add some extra flair.

The 2022 season is no different. Williams will drive the purple No. 92 Sleep Well Chevrolet Camaro, which will feature a representation of the snake from “Beetlejuice.” Williams will adorn the hood of the stock car while wearing the white and black striped suit made famous by Michael Keaton. “Beetle Josh” will also have green hair and purple makeup to complete the look as he returns to Martinsville Speedway for the fourth time in his Xfinity Series career.

Multiple DGM Racing drivers have showcased Halloween schemes in past seasons. This includes a scheme where Labbe turned into a vampire for a race. There was also a scheme featuring Williams in werewolf form.

Along with Labbe and Williams, the list also includes Preston Pardus with a zombie scheme and Donald Theetge with a headless horseman scheme. These drivers fully embraced the Halloween theme while driving for the Florida-based team. Now there will be more unique looks put on full display.