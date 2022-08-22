Josh Williams Announces His Next NASCAR Move

Josh Williams has just answered a lingering question. He has revealed his next destination after making his departure from BJ McLeod Motorsports on August 10.

According to a joint announcement, Williams will take part in a reunion. He will return to DGM Racing to close out the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He will take over the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro for the majority of the races, starting at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 26.

Williams will not solely control the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro. He will also make some starts in the No. 36 when fellow DGM Racing driver Alex Labbe is unable to secure sponsorship for the race weekend.

“Josh was a big part of building our program into what it is today, and I’m glad we were able to put something together that will be beneficial for both Josh and DGM Racing,” said DGM Racing team owner, Mario Gosselin.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Josh’s partners in the past and I’m happy to reconnect with the good friends we’ve made throughout our years together. I’m confident that this renewed partnership will help us elevate our program further.”

Williams Spent 5 Seasons With DGM Racing

The Florida native made his DGM Racing debut in 2016 during a trip to Kentucky Speedway before running a part-time schedule in both 2017 and 2018. He then went on to run full-time for the organization from 2019-2021 while delivering some strong finishes.

Williams and DGM Racing joined forces for 56 top-20 finishes and 27 top-15s. All of his eight career top-10s were also in a DGM Racing Chevrolet, headlined by a career-best finish of sixth at Kansas Speedway in 2020.

After five years of racing, laughing and making memories, @Josh6williams will not be returning to DGM Racing in 2022. Although we are sad to see him go, we couldn’t be more excited to see what he will accomplish and achieve. #DGMFamily | #EndOfAnEra | #SillySeason pic.twitter.com/qecx5pIuBN — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) November 15, 2021

However, the partnership came to a close at the end of the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Williams and DGM Racing announced his departure and posted a series of photos on social media from his time with the team. Williams ultimately went on to join BJ McLeod Motorsports, where he spent the first 21 weeks (17 starts) and made the first two Cup Series starts of his career.

Williams Reunites With Some Key Partners

Williams will now try to secure more strong finishes to close out the 2022 season. He will pursue this goal while continuing to work with some partners that have previously supported him at both DGM Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports.

The primary partner for Williams will be Alloy Employer Services. He will also continue to receive support from Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray, and General Formulations while working as a teammate to Labbe and Mason Massey among other drivers.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work with everyone at DGM and pick up where we left off last fall,” Williams said in a statement. “I want to extend a huge thank you to all my partners for trusting and believing in me every step of the way. Without the support of these great organizations, that have become like family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you.”

