Eva Longoria Partners With Cup Series Driver

The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro has a new partner in place for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway on February 27 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila has joined Ross Chastain as a primary partner.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news on February 23 with a press release. The team noted that the race at Auto Club Speedway will be a hometown event for the Los Angeles-based Casa Del Sol, which launched in September 2021 and set out to provide a luxury sipping tequila to consumers. Trackhouse Racing also provided the first look at the black No. 1 Chevrolet that features white numbers.

Sippin' on something new this weekend @AutoClubSpdwy. Casa Del Sol Tequila | @EvaLongoria pic.twitter.com/6g3XIc3rOS — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 23, 2022

“When creating Casa Del Sol, we wanted to deliver a brand that was set apart from the rest. From the liquid to the legacy, we took the time to develop an ultra-premium tequila focusing on authenticity and a distinct flavor profile. With Casa Del Sol, we are bringing together casual drinkers and tequila enthusiasts alike to enjoy a product with bold taste that everyone will find unforgettable,” Longoria said in a statement.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

“Marrying a young, growing, national tequila brand like Casa Del Sol with a young, growing, race team like Trackhouse Racing is a natural fit,” team owner Justin Marks added. “Like we do with all of our corporate partners, we plan to create great memories with great people this weekend and spread the word about Casa Del Sol to tequila aficionados across the country.”

Chastain Will Make His Fourth Start at Auto Club Speedway

The trip to Auto Club Speedway will be Chastain’s first since the 2020 season, and it will be his fourth start overall at the two-mile track. Two of his starts were with Premium Motorsports in 2018-2019 while his third was with Roush Fenway Racing.

Chastain took over for Ryan Newman for three races during the 2020 season while the veteran driver recovered from his crash in the Daytona 500. He made his first start in the No. 6 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and finished 27th overall. Chastain then returned to the No. 6 for the race at Auto Club Speedway when he finished 17th. His third race took place at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain will now strive to secure his top-10 finish at Auto Club Speedway after an eventful Daytona 500. His day came to an early end after a push from Brad Keselowski sent Harrison Burton spinning into William Byron. This massive incident collected multiple other cars including Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chastain, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski.

Longoria Joins Another High-Profile Partner in Supporting Trackhouse Racing

This is gonna to be fun! Welcome to the House @HowlerHead & @danawhite. See you in LA 🤘 pic.twitter.com/f0HtIPTukS — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 1, 2022

Casa Del Sol will not be the only celebrity-owned alcoholic beverage company that supports Chastain and Trackhouse Racing during the 2021 season. Another example is Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The Dana White-owned company joined forces with Trackhouse Racing prior to the first-ever Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Howler Head took over the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro with a red and yellow scheme advertising the Kentucky Banana Bourbon as Chastain tried to secure a spot in the main event.

The primary scheme was part of a marketing partnership between the UFC president and Trackhouse Racing, which has the goal of creating growth for both entities and alignment on common initiatives in sports, entertainment, and sponsorships.

READ NEXT: Joe Gibbs Racing Extends Deal With 1 of Martin Truex Jr.’s Partners