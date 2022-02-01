Trackhouse Racing Announces Partnership With UFC’s Dana White

The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro has secured a new partner for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. UFC President Dana White’s Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will sponsor Ross Chastain.

The NASCAR Cup Series team announced the news with a press release on Tuesday, February 1, and showed off the red No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. The Gen 7 stock car features massive Howler Head logos on the doors and hood, as well as “Kentucky Banana Bourbon” text on the sides.

This sponsorship for the February 6 exhibition race (6 p.m. ET, FOX) is part of a marketing partnership between White and Trackhouse Racing. The goal, according to a press release, is “to create growth for both entities and alignment on common initiatives in sports, entertainment, and sponsorships.”

“Partnering with someone like Dana is what this Trackhouse mission is all about,” said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks in a statement. “We want to transcend our sport, work with innovative minds and powerful brands, and Dana White, along with Howler Head and UFC exemplify that. Dana’s influence, vision, and passion is inspiring and I’m looking forward to working with him on amplifying both our brands and hopefully along the way, learning from him as well.”

The Howler Head Whiskey Car Will Head to LA

Chastain will make his official Trackhouse Racing debut during the two-day NASCAR weekend at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He will join forces with Daniel Suarez for their first race as teammates, which will take place on the temporary, quarter-mile short track inside of the football stadium.

Chastain will showcase the No. 1 Howler Head Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro during practice, single-car qualifying, and the heat race. Depending on his performance in the previous events, he will potentially take on the main event as well.

“I love the vision that Justin Marks has for Trackhouse,” White said in a statement. “I’m excited to be a part of it and my two favorite things are fast cars and Howler Head. I’m so excited that we’ll be making our first NASCAR appearance this weekend. This is an absolute badass car, and I can’t wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday.”

White Has Previously Joined Forces With NASCAR

The partnership with Trackhouse Racing and the sponsorship of Chastain’s stock car will not be the first examples of White joining forces with NASCAR. The UFC President has previously taken part in pre-race ceremonies for a pivotal playoff race.

White headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26, 2021, to deliver the most famous command in motorsports. He served as the grand marshal for the South Point 400 and told the drivers to start their engines before the Round of 12 playoff race.

Once White gave the command to start the playoff race, one particular driver finally achieved a lifelong goal. Denny Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, won the second stage of the playoff race before holding off Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott during the final laps to capture his first career Cup Series win at the desert track. Hamlin secured his spot in the Round of Eight and removed some concerns about remaining trips to Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Roval.

