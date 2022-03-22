Front Row Motorsports Joins Forces With Longtime NASCAR Sponsor

A company with a history in NASCAR has announced its return for the 2022 season. Boot Barn will join forces with two Front Row Motorsports drivers, starting with a trip to Circuit of the Americas.

FRM announced the news on March 22 and confirmed that Boot Barn would make its return to the organization after debuting on Anthony Alfredo’s No. 38 Ford Mustang during the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 7, 2021. The company will join Todd Gilliland as the primary for four races and as an associate partner for the remainder of the year. Boot Barn will also join Zane Smith as the primary for three races of the Camping World Truck Series season.

Gilliland will showcase the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford for the first time during the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas on March 27 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The company will return for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

“We’re proud to return to Front Row Motorsports and expand our program with them this year,” said Stephen Loscko, Boot Barn’s Director of Media and Marketing. “The NASCAR and Boot Barn lifestyle continue to be a perfect fit for fans of both and we’re excited to welcome Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith into our Boot Barn family. Todd and Zane are young drivers who value working hard for their livelihood. That’s what our customers value, too. We are excited to be a part of their growth this year.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Smith Will Debut Boot Barn at a Different Track

It’s always about repping the hard American workers. Thanks for joining our team @bootbarn. Let’s go win on the dirt @knoxvilleraces! pic.twitter.com/kqNJZ5ZElq — Zane Smith (@zanesmith77) March 22, 2022

While Gilliland will highlight Boot Barn as he takes on the road course outside of Austin, Smith will have to wait to debut his scheme. He will not work with Boot Barn until the trip to Knoxville Raceway on June 18.

The scheme will return to the No. 38 Ford F-150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29. As the winner of the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Smith will be one of the drivers competing in the opening round of the playoffs when he makes his third start with Boot Barn.

The addition of Boot Barn is significant for Smith, who is in his first season with Front Row Motorsports. He now has primary partners for every single race on the schedule, so he will not have to worry about finding any companies to fill the gaps.

“Boot Barn is a great addition to our program this year,” Smith said in a statement. “They are going to give us that final piece of the puzzle to compete for the championship. But, more importantly, it’s really a great brand who supports our race fans and our American workers.”

Boot Barn Has Partnered With Some High-Profile Drivers

The race at Phoenix marked Boot Barn’s first deal with Front Row Motorsports, but the company has previously joined forces with some other drivers. The list includes Austin Dillon and DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin.

Boot Barn and Bucked Up Apparel shared the primary scheme for Gosselin’s No. 90 Chevrolet during the trip to Phoenix Raceway on November 14, 2015. The driver-owner finished 28th overall while Kyle Busch raced his way to Victory Lane.

Dillon, for comparison, showcased Boot Barn during a trip to Texas Motor Speedway in 2013 while running a part-time schedule. He drove the No. 33 Boot Barn/Wayne Workwear Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and finished 22nd overall while Jimmie Johnson won his sixth race of the year.

READ NEXT: Landon Cassill Is Off to a Career-Best Start