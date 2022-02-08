Front Row Motorsports Expands Partnership With Returning Primary

A primary partner has made its return to Front Row Motorsports after a successful debut in 2021. Horizon Hobby will support all three NASCAR drivers during the 2022 season.

Front Row Motorsports announced the news on February 7 with a press release. The team confirmed that Horizon Hobby will return while expanding its presence. The remote-controlled vehicle distributor will return to Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July and the Daytona International Speedway in August.

Horizon Hobby will also support Todd Gilliland as an associate partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang as a way to promote retail locations. A primary partnership of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 at World Wide Technology Raceway will round out the expanded partnership.

“It’s proven that Horizon Hobby, our brands, retailers and customers relate to the NASCAR lifestyle and this year we’re increasing our presence with Front Row Motorsports and their drivers,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby, in a statement. “This partnership with Front Row Motorsports allows Horizon Hobby to partner with all their drivers and reach more fans across the sport.

“Michael [McDowell] has been a great ambassador for us, and we have exciting plans with our ARRMA brand with Zane [Smith]. Our partnership with Todd [Gilliland] allows our retailers to be highlighted and let people know where to buy locally. We’re excited to have our program grow and can’t wait to see the team succeed this year.”

Horizon Hobby Made Its Debut During the 2021 Season

Horizon Hobby joined FRM during the summer of 2021. The company agreed to a three-race deal with McDowell, starting with the doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway on June 26-27. He posted two top-20 finishes while displaying the black and red ARRMA brand scheme.

Horizon Hobby returned to Front Row Motorsports and the No. 34 for the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. McDowell showcased a white and blue version of the Horizon Hobby scheme while finishing 25th overall in the darkness-shortened race.

“This is such an authentic partnership for me,” McDowell said in a statement. “Horizon Hobby sent my family and I an ARRMA Felony and ARRMA Kraton. I then continued to go to www.horizonhobby.com and purchased an ARRMA Limitless and have been working on it with my family. We just love their products, and it has become a fun, family hobby. I can’t say enough how cool this partnership is and how great the people are at Horizon Hobby.”

Horizon Hobby Joins Another Returning Partner

McDowell will have multiple returning partners for the 2022 Cup Series season. Horizon Hobby is just the latest to announce the news. Love’s Travel Stops also returned to the organization for the 10th consecutive season.

FRM announced the news on February 4. The organization confirmed that McDowell will once again be behind the wheel of the yellow and red No. 34 Ford Mustang for half of the Cup Series season, which includes races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Road America, and Texas Motor Speedway among others.

The Gen 7 Ford Mustang will feature a different Love’s Travel Stops scheme during the 2022 Cup Series season. The signature colors and the heart logos will still return, but the updated scheme features stripes in front of the door numbers instead of simply on the bottom of the stock car as in years past.

