Front Row Motorsports Unveils Todd Gilliland’s Daytona 500 Scheme

Front Row Motorsports has just provided a glimpse at the Daytona 500. The team has revealed the scheme that Todd Gilliland will use during his NASCAR Cup Series season debut.

The two-car Cup Series team provided a glimpse at the new scheme on January 31. The black No. 38 Ford Mustang features graphics for the First Phase credit card in multiple spots, as well as Speedy Cash associate sponsor logos on the sides. The design is part of the expanded partnership with CURO Credit, LLC.

“The customers and staff at CURO have been great to me and everyone at FRM,” Gilliland said in a statement from the team. “They continue to step up their program and it’s so cool that I get to introduce the new First Phase credit card to the NASCAR fans this season beginning at my first Daytona 500. We have had success with Speedy Cash, too. I’m grateful to have both brands racing with us and I’m thankful for all their partnership.”

Speedy Cash Will Support All 3 FRM Drivers

According to the press release from FRM, Speedy Cash will have a presence on all three entries. The company will be a major associate partner of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team, continuing a partnership that includes the Daytona 500 win in 2021.

Along with joining McDowell and Gilliland in the Cup Series, Speedy Cash will make its return to the Camping World Truck Series. The company will be the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 for the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 20, as well as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season.

“We have been thrilled to see the continued growth of Front Row Motorsports and our customers have enjoyed the success of the team as well,” said Ryan Rathje, Chief Product Officer at CURO, in a statement. “This season, we are proud to welcome Todd Gilliland to the NASCAR Cup Series with our First Phase credit card. We are ready to roll out our First Phase credit card nationally, and there is no better fit than Todd’s first season.

“We are also proud to continue supporting the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. Last year was an incredible moment to see Speedy Cash cross the finish line first in NASCAR’s biggest race. Finally, we are proud to welcome Zane Smith as a partner to our program. He has proven to be a winning driver and hopefully he can put Speedy Cash in victory lane this year.”

Gilliland Took Speedy Cash to Victory Lane

Like Michael McDowell before him, Gilliland achieved success during the 2021 season while working with Speedy Cash as one of his associate partners. He took the company to Victory Lane and secured his spot in the playoffs.

Gilliland’s victory took place on May 22, 2021. He and the other Camping World Truck Series drivers headed to Circuit of the Americas for the first-ever NASCAR weekend at the Texas road course. They dealt with rainy conditions that disrupted multiple races, but they managed to avoid major incidents.

The driver of the No. 38 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 won the first stage of the Truck Series race after passing Kaz Grala and later fought back from a pit crew penalty that took away track position. He proceeded to hold on until the end of the race to win the first-ever Truck Series race at COTA over Grala and pole-winner Tyler Ankrum.

