Our Motorsports Parting Ways With Brett Moffitt: Report

A three-car Xfinity Series team is shaking up its lineup, according to a report by Lee Spencer and Catchfence. Our Motorsports will move forward without Brett Moffitt as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro.

Spencer provided the report after the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway‘s road course. Moffitt finished 16th in what was his last scheduled start, and then he confirmed that he doesn’t have anything planned for the remainder of the season. The reason for the lineup change, per Spencer and Moffitt, is sponsorship.

Our Motorsports has not issued a press release confirming the change, nor has the team revealed Moffitt’s replacement. Spencer reports that Blaine Perkins will get the nod and will take over the No. 02 entry.

The California native has made 16 starts in the Camping World Truck Series in 2022 while posting a season-best finish of 18th at Nashville Superspeedway. Perkins also made eight starts for Our Motorsports during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. His best run was a 13th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Moffitt’s Crew Chief Seemingly Confirmed the Change

Bittersweet day @IMS yesterday. I would put this group up against any team in the @NASCAR_Xfinity garage. Blessed and thankful for every minute spent with these guys. @Brett_Moffitt is one bad man behind the wheel and we will miss him greatly. On to @MISpeedway pic.twitter.com/C4d6nZkxHp — Kris Bowen (@KBowen80) July 31, 2022

There were numerous questions about Moffitt’s future following Spencer’s report. Would he lose his ride? Would Perkins be the driver that replaces him? Our Motorsports still has to provide some answers, but Moffitt’s crew chief added some comments of his own.

Kris Bowen, the man atop the pit box for the No. 02 team, tweeted out a photo after the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He said that Moffitt is “one bad man behind the wheel” and that he will miss the driver. Bowen then added that the team is moving forward to Michigan International Speedway.

The 2022 season is Bowen’s first as an Xfinity Series crew chief. He has been atop the pit box for 19 of the first 20 races while guiding Moffitt. They have combined for four top-10 finishes, headlined by a seventh-place finish at Circuit of the Americas on March 26. The other top-10s were at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Nashville Superspeedway.

Our Motorsports Expanded Ahead of the 2022 Season

Our Motorsports made its debut during the 2020 season with four drivers making starts. Moffitt led the way with 29 while Patrick Emerling, Andy Lally, and Jairo Avila Jr. all got time behind the wheel.

The 2021 season featured Moffitt as the primary driver as he competed in 31 of the 33 races. A laundry list of guest drivers also made starts, including Tyler Reddick, Natalie Decker, and Ty Dillon among others.

Prior to the 2022 season, Our Motorsports made a significant announcement. The team revealed that it would move to three full-time entries. Moffitt was set to return to the No. 02 Chevrolet while Anthony Alfredo and Jeb Burton joined as his teammates.

The three drivers have turned in a wide variety of performances. Burton is on a stretch of bad luck that includes three straight DNFs, including a crash at Pocono Raceway where the No. 27 flipped and slid down the track on its roof. He did not even complete a lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before a mechanical issue ended his day.

Alfredo has a lower average finish (18.7) than Moffitt (18.4), but he has achieved something that no other driver in the lineup has been able to do. He finished fifth at Auto Club Speedway after being in a position to win late. Alfredo has started all 20 races while posting three top-10s.

