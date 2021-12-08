Jeb Burton Provides New Update About 2022

Jeb Burton’s future in stock car racing has been a focus since he confirmed on October 11 that he won’t be back in the No. 10 entry for Kaulig Racing. He has now provided a significant update about the upcoming season.

Burton appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday, December 8, to discuss his plans. Per Racer’s Kelly Crandall, Burton said that he does “have something” in place for the 2022 season. He could not reveal where he will race or in what series. Though Burton added that he hopes to announce it soon.

The appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is the latest hint that Burton has provided about his future. He has previously tweeted out teases, including a message on November 22 that simply said, “I’m getting excited about 2022!”

Eyes set on building something special for the next couple of years. pic.twitter.com/Sb8laSYPOv — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) November 24, 2021

The Talladega winner provided two other updates after the season came to an end. One said that he has his “eyes set on building something special” while the other just used the eyes emoji to create some intrigue.

Burton Has Extensive Experience Across All 3 National Series

Will Burton stick in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, or will he take on a different group of competitors? There is no clear answer considering that there are openings at all three levels and that Burton has extensive experience with a variety of teams.

The Virginia native has made 33 starts in the Cup Series, 57 in the Truck Series, and 76 in the Xfinity Series with two career wins. He captured the June 7, 2013, race at Texas Motor Speedway while running full-time in the Truck Series, and then he won the spring Talladega Superspeedway Xfinity Series race on April 24, 2021.

2021 served as Burton’s best statistical season and evidence of what he can accomplish in strong equipment. He posted a career-high 16 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives, which includes a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway behind Kyle Busch.

Several Teams Have Yet to Reveal Their Plans

The 2022 season is just over two months away, but there are several teams across all three national series that have yet to announce their plans. The list includes those that alternated drivers during the 2021 season.

The Truck Series features several examples. Rackley W.A.R., Reaume Brothers Racing, Young’s Motorsports, Jordan Anderson Racing, and Spire Motorsports could potentially have openings for part or full-time drivers. They haven’t officially announced their plans for their respective entries.

The Xfinity Series has some teams in similar situations. JD Motorsports with Gary Keller will not have Jeffrey Earnhardt in the No. 0 Chevrolet after his departure, and Landon Cassill could also move to another team. Our Motorsports, Sam Hunt Racing, Team Penske, Hattori Racing Enterprises, and DGM Racing all have question marks about their respective entries.

The Cup Series has the fewest availabilities due to several teams already announcing plans. Though Rick Ware Racing, Spire Motorsports, and MBM Motorsports have yet to provide official updates about drivers and schedules.

There is a possibility that Burton has a spot with one of the aforementioned organizations. He could also make another decision that no one anticipated. For now, he will keep his plans quiet until the day that he can officially make the announcement.

