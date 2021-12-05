Insider Ties Landon Cassill to Championship-Contending Team

One of the more popular stars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series may be about to join a championship-contending organization. According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, Kaulig Racing is the likely destination for veteran driver Landon Cassill.

Stern provided the report on December 3, citing sources. Though he also clarified that Kaulig Racing has “nothing to announce yet.” Stern added that Cassill’s main sponsor, Voyager Digital, may evaluate other options for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season while citing Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich.

The crypto platform extended its partnership with Cassill after first joining forces for 19 races in 2021. The news surfaced on November 22, along with an interesting twist. Ehrlich said that Voyager wanted to find Cassill a “winning car” for the 2022 season after he posted a trio of 12th-place finishes at the Daytona Road Course, Darlington Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway.

Questions Remain About Kaulig Racing’s Third Car

Two of Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series cars have drivers for the 2022 season. AJ Allmendinger will return to the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro after reaching the championship four in 2021. Daniel Hemric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, will join Kaulig Racing after his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing.

The third car, however, remains a question mark. Jeb Burton drove the No. 10 Chevrolet during the 2021 season and reached the playoffs after winning the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway. He confirmed near the end of the season that he would not return to the organization and that other drivers have funding.

Kaulig Racing has not confirmed that the team will run a third Xfinity Series car during the 2022 season or if they will stick with two full-time Cup Series cars and two full-time Xfinity Series cars. However, Cassill would serve as a natural fit considering his past top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, tracks where Kaulig Racing drivers consistently contend for wins.

Kaulig Racing Has Seemingly Teased the Future on Twitter

While Kaulig Racing has yet to announce plans about the third Xfinity Series car, that has not stopped the team from having fun on social media with teases. Both team president Chris Rice and the person running the Twitter account have seemingly teased future deals with intriguing photos.

Rice started with a simple tweet on November 15 saying that he “had big news.” One day later, he posted a video celebrating that he received a verified checkmark on Twitter. A basic tweet overall, but Rice turned heads with Kaz Grala’s Cup Series firesuit hanging behind him.

Rice created more intrigue on November 30 with two separate tweets. One was a pen emoji, which drivers have previously used to reveal that they signed a contract. Rice then tweeted out a black and white photo of Justin Haley drinking some Celsius, along with the caption “look closely!!” Zooming in revealed a figure with their back to the camera wearing a hooded sweatshirt to hide their identity.

The Kaulig Racing Twitter account also got in on the fun with a tweet featuring five hidden emojis that the fans needed to find. Searching revealed the eyes emoji, the microphone emoji, the rolled-up newspaper emoji, the megaphone emoji, and the writing hand emoji.

The fans immediately responded to the Kaulig Racing account by revealing the locations of the emojis. They also weighed in and proclaimed that a signing announcement would soon take place.

