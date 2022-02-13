Joe Graf Jr. Reunites With Key Partner for 2022

Joe Graf Jr. will have a familiar partner in his corner during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will reunite with Bucked Up Energy as part of a strengthened relationship.

Graf and SS GreenLight Racing announced the news on February 11 while showing off the updated Bucked Up Energy scheme. The No. 07 will feature a bright scheme as a reference to the new Strawberry Kiwi flavor. The black, pink, and green Ford Mustang will make its debut during the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

Strawberry Kiwi colors on the 07 Bucked Up Energy Drink Ford Mustang for @Joegrafjr @SSGLR0708 @DAYTONA in in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series pic.twitter.com/wa9ap6C7gA — Michael Miceli Design LLC (@raceartist) February 11, 2022

“I am super proud to continue representing the Bucked Up Energy Drink brand for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Graf said in a statement. “The explosive growth Bucked Up has experienced over the past two years is just insane. Their company accelerated far beyond their expectations in large part because of their involvement in NASCAR.”

Bucked Up Energy served as the anchor partner of the No. 07 team during the 2021 season with nearly a dozen races as the primary partner, including the first four of the season. The supplement company also joined Graf for more than 20 races during the 2020 season, his first as a full-time Xfinity Series driver.

SS GreenLight Racing Has Made Significant Moves

Graf only has one top-10 finish during his time with SS GreenLight Racing, but the team has made moves to field a more competitive car each week. Chief among them is a new alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SS GreenLight Racing announced the news on January 7 and confirmed that SHR will provide technical support for all 33 races during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. The team will also join the Ford Performance family and will use Roush Yates Engines.

“Bucked Up has been a part of my NASCAR journey since my rookie season in 2020, and everyone on the team is excited to have them as a partner in the next chapter at SS GreenLight Racing in our first race with Ford, Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines and our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing at Daytona. I really feel like we are going to surprise everyone this season!” Graf added in the press release.

Graf Will Continue His Relationship With Multiple Sponsors

In addition to reuniting with Bucked-Up Energy, Graf will join forces once again with three other primary partners. G-Coin, CoverSeal, and Market will all return to the No. 07 after supporting Graf during the 2021 season.

CoverSeal and Market each served as the primary on the No. 07 for one race near the end of the 2021 season. Market took over for the second trip to Texas Motor Speedway as Graf finished 26th overall. CoverSeal joined for the race at Martinsville Speedway when Graf ended the day in 15th place.

G-Coin, for comparison, had the most races out of the trio. The company served as the primary for seven races, as well as the trip to Circuit of the Americas where Graf did not qualify for the main event. His best outing with G-Coin took place at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2021, when he posted his lone top-10 finish of the season.

