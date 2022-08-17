Joe Nemechek Announces NASCAR Return for Special Race

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Joe Nemechek has announced his return for a special event. He will join Sam Hunt Racing while racing against his son, John Hunter Nemechek.

Sam Hunt Racing announced the news on August 17. The Toyota team confirmed that it will field two entries for the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, August 26. The No. 26 Toyota will feature John Hunter as the driver while the No. 24 Toyota will have his father in control. They will race against each other for the first time since 2019 when they competed in multiple series.

NEWS: @JHNemechek and @FrontRowJoe87 will race as teammates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series #Wawa250 at @DAYTONA, driving for @Team_SHR26. JHN will drive the No. 26 Freedom 13 Toyota Supra, with father Joe Nemechek driving the No. 24 Fleetwing Toyota Supra.#NASCAR | #TeamToby pic.twitter.com/ET2LjCyHjL — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) August 17, 2022

“If this is to be my last time to race in a NASCAR event, I am looking forward to being a teammate again with my son,” Nemechek said in a press release. “I am excited to race for Sam Hunt Racing as it shares many qualities with the foundation that NEMCO Motorsports was built upon.

“I see Sam Hunt Racing as a very strong team, and the wins and championships are coming soon. Racing with my son again is special, and my expectation is to be on the lead lap in the mix with John Hunter. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Nemechek will partner with a successful crew chief for his return to NASCAR. Eric Phillips, who currently guides John Hunter in the Truck Series, will sit atop the pit box for the No. 24 team. Phillips has 43 career Truck Series wins as a crew chief, and he has a history working with the Nemechek family.

Nemechek Has Extensive Experience Across the National Series

The Florida native will make his first start in a national NASCAR series since the 2020 season when he competed once in the Camping World Truck Series and eight times in the Xfinity Series. Nemechek also attempted to make a Truck Series start in 2021, but he did not qualify.

Nemechek has extensive experience across the three national series. This includes 70 starts in the Truck Series, 453 in the Xfinity Series, and 674 in the Cup Series. This run includes wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Kansas Speedway.

Nemechek achieved the most success in the Xfinity Series. He won 16 times over a 32-year run, including a career-high three trips to Victory Lane during the 2003 season while running a part-time schedule in the No. 87 Chevrolet.

The 1992 season, for comparison, featured Nemechek as a full-time driver. He started all 31 races in his own entry and won races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Nemechek went on to win the championship over Bobby Labonte by virtue of three points.

The Father-Son Duo Previously Competed in Numerous Races

The trip to Daytona International Speedway will mark the first time since 2019 that father and son have competed against each other. Though it will only be the latest chapter in this story.

The Nemechek history also includes 29 races in the Camping World Truck Series, 13 in the Xfinity Series, and three in the Cup Series. One standout example is the season-opening Truck Series race in 2017 when John Hunter finished fourth and his father finished fifth.

John Hunter’s first Cup Series starts took place with his father on the same track. The North Carolina native made his debut in the series at Texas Motor Speedway in 2019. He piloted a Front Row Motorsports entry to a 21st-place finish while Nemechek finished 29th.

The duo closed out their time in the Cup Series together with two more starts. They both suited up for the penultimate race at Phoenix Raceway before returning to the track for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

