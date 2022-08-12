Hall of Fame NASCAR Driver Reveals Brush With Cancer

Bobby Labonte has provided a new look at his life. The NASCAR Hall of Famer revealed details during a special segment on “NASCAR Race Hub” about a brush with cancer and the importance of getting checked.

Labonte and his wife, Kristin, sat down for the segment that aired during the August 11 episode and shared how they bonded over staying healthy through riding bicycles and how their lives were very busy after their wedding in 2016. Labonte then detailed how he first knew that something was wrong with his personal health.

Hopefully my story helps someone out there, thanks to everyone at @FS1 and especially @LaurenADowney for helping me tell it https://t.co/g9kKYYQxRd — Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) August 12, 2022

“We kind of wind down after 2019, and I didn’t feel good,” Labonte said during the segment. “So I go to my local doctor, and he said, ‘I found this little spot on your kidney. We really need to keep an eye on this.'”

Labonte underwent yearly scans to track the spot, which ultimately tripled in size by 2021. His doctor decided that it was time to take action and remove it, so he underwent a procedure on October 26, 2021.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The Doctor Provided Some Surprising News After the Procedure

The procedure at John Hopkins, which was robot-assisted, was a success. Labonte was able to keep the majority of his kidney. He recovered at home before learning some surprising news weeks later.

“A couple of weeks after the procedure, you know, we’re back home and Dr. Allaf calls to give us the results of the biopsy and reassured us,” Labonte said. “He said, ‘We got everything, everything looks great.’ He said, ‘But it was cancer.’ And he said, ‘It was very aggressive.'”

The reason for this segment nearly one year removed from the procedure, as Labonte explained, was so he could provide knowledge for others. He’s not someone that shares much information about himself, but he wanted to just help others that could face a similar diagnosis.

Labonte Is Back on the Race Track

The health scare and the procedure are both behind Labonte, and he is back behind the wheel. He and Kristin travel the country in their RV while taking on a variety of race tracks in multiple racing series.

The 2022 schedule alone has featured the six-race Camping World SRX Series schedule and some tests at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He won the SRX Series race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and he ended the year third in the championship standings.

Labonte has also competed in the SMART Modified Tour while driving the No. 25 Cook Out entry. He visited tracks such as Florence Speedway, South Boston Speedway, Sharon Speedway, and Dominion Raceway among many others.

One of the more memorable experiences was a trip to the recently reopened North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 2-3. Labonte competed in the SMART Modified Tour races at the historic track, and he was on hand for the opening night ceremonies.

These races provide Labonte with the opportunity to compete at a variety of tracks. However, they would not be possible if he had not kept up with his exams and prioritized his health.

READ NEXT: Bubba Wallace Lands New NASCAR Deal: Details