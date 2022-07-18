John Hunter Nemechek Debuting New Scheme at Pocono

The Camping World Truck Series drivers return to action on July 23 during a packed weekend at Pocono Raceway. John Hunter Nemechek will use the race to debut a new scheme on the No. 4 entry.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports entry will arrive at the track with a purple and black Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. The entry will feature massive Yahoo! logos on the hood and the sides. Nemechek will also don a matching firesuit as he suits up for the 60-lap race around the Tricky Triangle.

Yahoo! is back 🔥@JHNemechek will be rockin’ the purple & white this weekend at Pocono. pic.twitter.com/ggsEBaixhY — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) July 18, 2022

Nemechek has prior success at Pocono Raceway. He has made four starts at the track, and he has three top-10 finishes and two top-fives. He won the 2021 race while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Nemechek also held off Kyle Busch during the final run to the checkered flag to capture his fifth win of the year and help secure his regular-season championship trophy.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

This Scheme is Part of a Massive Deal Involving Toyota

There have been multiple drivers that have displayed Yahoo! schemes during the 2022 season. Christopher Bell, in particular, has featured the purple colors during races at Martinsville Speedway, Coca-Cola 600, and Road America. He will also showcase Yahoo! during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Toyota Racing Development announced on April 6 that Yahoo! had become an official partner of TRD and that the company would provide schemes for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), Venturini Motorsports (VMS), and Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM).

Busch has achieved the most success with the Yahoo! scheme. He showcased the company during the Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway, the first at the track since the 1998 season. He led 45 of the 75 laps and won his final Truck Series start of the season.

Nemechek will try to match his boss by winning with the Yahoo! scheme. The trip to Pocono Raceway will be his first opportunity, but he will also bring the company back for Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, which serves as the start of the Truck Series playoffs.

The Race Will Feature Some Intense Battles

The trip to Pocono Raceway will feature some intense battles between numerous drivers. The reason is that this race is the regular-season finale, and it will determine the 10-driver playoff grid.

Nemechek is already secure in the playoffs. He has a win at Darlington Raceway to his name, and he is in a tie with teammate Chandler Smith for second in the championship standings. Other drivers, however, are in dangerous positions.

Matt Crafton is in the worst position. He holds the final transfer spot, and he is only 19 points ahead of Derek Kraus. He could lose his spot in the playoff field with a DNF or if another driver below the cutline delivers a win.

Kraus, Tyler Ankrum, Matt DiBenedetto, and Tanner Gray are all in contention for a playoff spot, and they have turned in strong performances throughout the 2022 season. It’s not unreasonable to believe that one of them could win and knock Crafton or another driver out of the field.

READ NEXT: Big Machine Racing Turns to NASCAR Veteran for Pocono