Kaulig Racing Expands for NASCAR Trip to Daytona

A superspeedway ace is about to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a one-off start. Justin Haley will drive a fourth Kaulig Racing entry at Daytona International Speedway.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on August 8. The team confirmed that Haley will make his return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in 2022 as he attempts to defend his win from the 2021 season. The team also announced that Haley will drive the No. 14 Chevrolet Camaro.

The last time Haley headed to Daytona International Speedway in an Xfinity Series car, he was in search of a spot in the playoffs. Teammates AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton had both secured their respective spots with wins, but Haley still had work to do.

The 2021 WaWa 250 was one of the four remaining races in the regular season, and it served as a solid opportunity for Haley given his past success at superspeedways. He started ninth overall and utilized help from both Allmendinger and Burton to capture his first win of the season while Kaulig Racing’s drivers accounted for three of the top four spots.

Haley Has Multiple Wins at Daytona International Speedway

The Indiana native has achieved success at NASCAR’s superspeedways during his career. Haley won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in 2019. His 2021 win at Daytona was his fourth in the Xfinity Series, and it was his fourth in a restrictor plate race.

The 2020 season featured Haley taking the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro to Victory Lane three separate times. He started on the pole for the Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, and he led 16 laps before capturing his first checkered flag of the year.

Haley’s season continued with a win in the 2020 WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. He then won the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway to secure the season sweep at the 2.66-mile track.

Haley was one of the Xfinity Series’ most consistent drivers during the 2020 season, which helped him secure a spot in the championship four. He faced off with Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Chase Briscoe for the title, but he ultimately finished third in the standings while Cindric won his first title.

Haley Will Pull Double-Duty at Daytona International Speedway

The race weekend at Daytona International Speedway will provide Haley with two big opportunities. First, he will pursue his third career Xfinity Series win at Daytona International Speedway while trophy hunting for Kaulig Racing.

Second, Haley will try to pull off an upset win in the Cup Series regular-season finale, which would potentially shake up the playoff picture. Though this depends on how many drivers have won before the finale.

Haley is currently in his first full-time season as a Cup Series driver despite making 31 starts for Spire Motorsports during the 2021 season. He controls the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, and he is 22nd in the points with an average finish of 18.5.

Haley has dealt with his fair share of struggles during the 2022 season. He has lost his crew chief for eight combined races after the No. 31 lost a wheel in two different events. He also had DNFs at Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway due to electrical and engine issues.

Despite these setbacks, Haley has 14 top-20 finishes in the first 23 races. This includes 11th-place finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway, a third-place finish at Darlington Raceway, and a seventh-place finish in the return to Atlanta. Haley also finished 12th at Sonoma Raceway before the off-week.

