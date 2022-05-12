Joey Logano Shakes Up Primary Scheme for Kansas

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang is going to have a very different look at Kansas Speedway. Joey Logano will showcase a bright red Verizon 5G scheme while trying to win his fourth Cup Series race at the intermediate track.

NASCAR Media showed off the new look ahead of the race weekend in the heart of America. The company released all of the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series schemes for the trip to Kansas Speedway, which included the red and black Verizon 5G scheme that Logano will use during the AdventHealth 400.

Joey Logano’s 2022 Verizon Next Gen car pic.twitter.com/GkkasxbKuB — XenonStriker002 (@XStriker002) May 11, 2022

The 2018 Cup Series champion has previously showcased a Verizon 5G scheme during a Cup Series race, albeit a much darker version. Logano competed at Watkins Glen International during the 2021 season while driving the black No. 22 Verizon 5G Ford Mustang. He started second overall, but he finished 22nd while Kyle Larson reached Victory Lane.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Another Team Penske Driver Will Showcase Verizon

The No. 22 Ford Mustang will not be the only vehicle showcasing a bright Verizon 5G scheme during the upcoming race weekend. Will Power will take on the Indy GP IndyCar Series race on May 14 while driving a red and black Verizon entry.

Team Penske showed Power’s scheme on May 11. The IndyCar veteran will continue to work with Verizon as his primary partner, and he will showcase an entry with similarities to Logano’s Ford. Specifically, the No. 12 is red at the front and black at the rear.

Team Penske and Power also revealed a special Verizon 5G scheme for the upcoming Indy 500. The 2014 IndyCar Series champion’s Chevrolet will have a red body with splashes of orange at the front and purple at the back. This scheme will turn heads and create conversations as Power pursues his second Indy 500 win.

Logano Will Draw Considerable Attention at Kansas

The Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway will provide Logano with an opportunity to win for the fourth time at the track, which would give him the all-time record. It will also provide an answer as to whether William Byron will race Logano any differently.

The two Cup Series drivers had some choice words about each other after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The reason is that Logano hit Byron from behind with two laps remaining, which sent the No. 24 into the wall. Byron responded by calling his fellow driver an “idiot” and a “moron” while Logano said that it was essentially payback for contact earlier in the stage and that they should be equal now.

Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman Jeff Gordon told media members after the Goodyear 400 that the two drivers will have to settle the situation. He added that Logano had payback coming from Byron due to the way in which he passed for the win.

There is no answer as to whether Byron will have his payback. He could choose to let the contact be a thing of the past, or he could choose to exact his revenge in the coming weeks. If so, will he move Logano out of the way during the regular season, or will he wait until the playoffs when races matter more?

READ NEXT: Kyle & Samantha Busch Welcome Second Child