Superspeedway History Helped Draw Josh Bilicki to DGM Racing

Josh Bilicki added another race to his packed schedule on February 2 when he joined DGM Racing for the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. He joined forces with the Mario Gosselin-owned team and welcomed the opportunity to continue a history of strong runs at a superspeedway.

Bilicki spoke to Heavy after announcing his plans with DGM Racing and provided some background information. He explained that this deal began to take shape about a month before the announcement and that it came together very quickly. He had multiple options at the time, but he chose DGM Racing partially based on how the team performed in past superspeedway races.

“Starting the season at Daytona is always important for me as a driver,” Bilicki told Heavy on February 3. “But I also feel it’s just as important to the sponsors I have for the season. I think Daytona is the biggest race of the year, whether it’s the Truck, Xfinity, or Cup Series. Unfortunately, the [Daytona 500] was not on my schedule.

“I knew that I wanted to be there in some capacity, but I also knew that the Xfinity field and the Truck fields are very stacked this year. I wanted to make sure I put something together that was a good effort and had good quality. … So I know it’s my first time with the team but I know that they’ve run really well at superspeedways. They have good equipment, they have good people, and we have a pretty strong engine program too. So I’m excited.”

Bilicki also explained that superspeedway races are important for smaller teams. They provide the ability to contend for top-10s, as well as wins, more than some of the other tracks on the schedule. As evidence of this statement, DGM Racing drivers have combined to post four top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and two at Daytona International Speedway.

Bilicki Will Have Consistency Across Multiple Series

Bilicki, who will run the majority of the Cup Series season with Spire Motorsports and several other races with Alpha Prime Racing, will have consistency during the 2022 season. He has previously controlled vehicles from multiple manufacturers while competing in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series, but that trend will change in 2022.

When Bilicki joins forces with both Alpha Prime Racing and DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series, he will drive a Chevrolet Camaro. He will also work with the OEM during his time in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. If Bilicki makes starts in the Truck Series, they will be in a Chevrolet Silverado. The focus on one OEM will not necessarily be the primary factor in a potential win, but it will provide some consistency for Bilicki.

“It’s the first time in my career where everything’s kind of been organized across all three series where it’s all Chevy’s, and I really like the thought that everything is clean,” Bilicki said. “You know, I’m not in a Toyota and then a Ford and then a Chevy. I’m in a Chevy all year across the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series. So it’s pretty cool to me to be in this position for the first time in my career.”

DGM Racing’s Lineup Will Have Growth Opportunities

With 152 starts across the three national series, Bilicki is turning the corner to become a veteran in the lineup. The other two drivers currently announced for DGM Racing — Mason Massey and Kyle Weatherman — each have fewer than 100 starts.

The 2022 Xfinity Series season will provide both Massey and Weatherman with even more opportunities to contend for top-15 and top-10 finishes. They will join DGM Racing as the organization pushes to become more competitive, and they will gain crucial experience on a consistent basis.

The first step in this journey will be the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. Though none of the three drivers have guaranteed entry. They will have to qualify and knock other competitors out of the lineup with superior speed.

“I think it’s pretty cool that DGM is kind of taking a new approach this year with new drivers, giving Mason an opportunity,” Bilicki said. “That’s something that Mason needed to further his career, and DGM is the perfect spot for that. Kyle Weatherman, the same, coming from the team he was at last year [and] going to DGM. It’s a very quality step up and it’s a great move for him. So I’m happy for those two.

“Obviously, we all kind of need to qualify in. I’d say probably everybody outside of the top 18-19 need to qualify on speed. That’s how stacked the lineup is for Daytona. So I’m sure there’s a little bit of nerves there. But again, knowing the quality of this team, our entire program, the people we have working here, I think our nerves can be calmed a little bit just by looking at that.”

The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will take place on Saturday, February 19, at 5 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will provide coverage for the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch & Bubba Wallace Land New Primary Partner