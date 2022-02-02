DGM Racing Names Additional Driver for Daytona Race

DGM Racing has provided another big update about the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has revealed that Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 36 entry during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The Xfinity Series team issued a press release on Wednesday, January 2, and provided a list of Bilicki’s partners. His blue, white, and yellow No. 36 Chevrolet will feature Zeigler Automotive Group on the hood and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts as the primary partners on the quarter panels.

“Starting the new race season at Daytona is always a very important piece to the puzzle, so I am very excited to be joining DGM Racing in their No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro,” Bilicki said in a statement from the team. “While it will be my first time with the organization, I am familiar with the team and how strong they have ran at Super Speedways in the past. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Zeigler Auto Group / Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Camaro in just a few short weeks!”

The season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will take place on Saturday, February 19, at Daytona International Speedway. FS1 will provide coverage for the race at 5 p.m. ET.

Bilicki Will Join 2 Other DGM Drivers at Daytona

The Wisconsin native is the latest driver to join the roster for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. DGM Racing has also brought Kyle Weatherman and Mason Massey on board for a variety of races.

All three of these drivers will attempt to qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona. Massey will drive the No. 90 Chevrolet in the first of his many starts in 2022. Weatherman, for comparison, will drive the No. 92 Chevrolet as he makes the first of five consecutive starts to kick off the season while planning for even more.

The DGM Racing lineup will be completely different during the 2022 season. Bilicki and Weatherman will provide some veteran leadership due to their experience across multiple national series. Massey, on the other hand, will continue to grow as an Xfinity Series driver after making 23 previous starts in 2020 and 2021.

Bilicki Will Have a Packed Racing Schedule

Excited to welcome back our west coast friends, @CAPacificCoast, for both California races this year with @SpireMotorsport! 🌴☀️ Read more 👇https://t.co/NMA2j2Llw0 pic.twitter.com/XFjFhfKBGN — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) January 31, 2022

Bilicki had a packed racing schedule during the 2021 season while running full-time in the Cup Series and making four starts in the Xfinity Series. He will continue this trend in 2022, albeit with some slight changes.

Bilicki will kick off his schedule with DGM Racing at Daytona International Speedway, and then he will prepare to compete in multiple series. He will also join Alpha Prime Racing for six races. He will make his debut at Circuit of the Americas on March 26th before returning to the team at Darlington Raceway, Road America, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and the Charlotte Roval.

Along with his time with both DGM Racing and Alpha Prime Racing, Bilicki will make the majority of Cup Series starts in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. He will make his debut for the team on February 27 at Auto Club Speedway. Pacific Coast Termite Inc. will serve as his primary partner for the trip to California.

