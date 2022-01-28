Alpha Prime Racing Adds 2 More Drivers for 2022

Alpha Prime Racing has secured two more drivers for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has announced that Josh Bilicki and Howie DiSavino III will both make select starts for the two-car team.

Alpha Prime Racing made the announcement on two separate days while continuing the week of reveals. The team first announced on January 26 that DiSavino will make his Xfinity Series debut, starting with the Phoenix Raceway event on March 12. He will join forces with Kaz Grala while showcasing the No. 44 and No. 45 entries.

According to the announcement, DiSavino will make six total starts for the team. He will also suit up for races at Richmond Raceway (April 2), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Texas Motor Speedway (September 24), Talladega Superspeedway (October 1), and Martinsville Speedway (October 29).

“I am very excited to race with Alpha Prime Racing. I think we will have a great season together! It has been a dream come true to race in the Xfinity Series,” DiSavino said in a statement. “Tommy Joe is giving me that shot to make my dream come true. I couldn’t thank everyone at Alpha Prime enough for this opportunity!”

Bilicki Will Pull Double-Duty During the 2022 Season

🚨 Help us in welcoming @joshbilicki for six races throughout the 2022 season beginning with @COTA in March! Full Release: https://t.co/GbUg2zLYQ0 pic.twitter.com/u3GliLRARk — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) January 27, 2022

Bilicki will have a busy schedule during the 2022 season while driving for two different teams. He will join Spire Motorsports for the majority of the Cup Series schedule while driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro. He will also make several starts for Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Alpha Prime Racing announced on January 27 that Bilicki will make his debut at Circuit of the Americas on March 26th. He will return to the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway, Road America, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and the Charlotte Roval.

According to Spire Motorsports, Bilicki will make his debut during the trip to Auto Club Speedway on February 27. He will control the No. 77 while serving as a teammate to Corey LaJoie.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Alpha Prime Racing for multiple races throughout the 2022 season, as I truly believe this will compliment my Cup program with Spire Motorsports,” Bilicki said in a statement from Alpha Prime Racing. “I’ve always looked forward to racing the road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series because I truly believe that we can score an upset win, much like Jeremy Clements in 2017 at Road America. In addition to the road courses, we have several ovals on our schedule at some of my favorite tracks.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the support of Insurance King and the rest of our great partners. Insurance King has had my back since 2019 and has stuck around through rough times and good times. We’re ready to get to work!”

DiSavino Made His National Series Debut in 2021

The Virginia native in DiSavino has not competed in the Xfinity Series during his career, but he has made multiple national series starts. He actually made his Camping World Truck Series debut during the 2021 season after previously competing in the ARCA Menards Series.

DiSavino made his Truck Series debut at Richmond Raceway on April 17. He joined Jordan Anderson Racing and finished 34th overall. DiSavino then returned to JAR for four more starts — Texas Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His best outing was a 22nd-place finish at Pocono after he started 33rd.

DiSavino will now gain more experience in a national series while making several starts with Alpha Prime Racing. He will join forces with a stacked list of drivers that also includes Rajah Caruth, Grala, Bilicki, Tommy Joe Martins, Sage Karam, and Caesar Bacarella.

READ NEXT: Hooters Unveils Chase Elliott’s 2022 Scheme