Josh Bilicki Expands 2023 NASCAR Schedule

Josh Bilicki is going to be busy in 2023. He has added even more starts to his NASCAR schedule while reuniting with an Xfinity Series organization.

According to a press release, Bilicki will once again suit up for DGM Racing after first joining the Mario Gosselin-owned team in 2022. He will take over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway and then he will join the team for events at Road America and on the streets of Chicago.

There will be other events where Bilicki joins DGM Racing and drives the No. 91 Chevrolet. However, any announcements about them will be made in the future.

NEWS: @joshbilicki joins DGM Racing for a partial schedule in 2023. He will make his debut in the No. 91 at @DAYTONA where we scored a TOP 10 finish together in the 2022 season opener. 🎉 #NASCAR | #Beef300 pic.twitter.com/1aAZXIyVnN — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) January 12, 2023

“As we make changes over the off-season and prepare for Daytona, locking in a competitive lineup of drivers for our second full-time entry has been a top priority,” Gosselin said in a press release.

“Josh has grown to be a fierce competitor and has shown continuous success over time. We’ve always enjoyed racing against Josh, and we are extremely excited to welcome him back to DGM Racing so we can pick up where we left off last February!”

Bilicki Made His DGM Racing Debut at Daytona

Bilicki had a busy schedule in 2022. He joined multiple teams while competing across the three national series, and he worked with key partner Zeigler Auto Group.

His debut with DGM Racing took place at Daytona International Speedway. He joined the Xfinity Series team for the season-opening event, and he took over the No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro.

Bilicki qualified near the rear of the field, but he turned in a strong performance. He avoided two massive wrecks during the final stage, and he delivered a ninth-place finish.

The Wisconsin native only made one start for DGM Racing before joining Alpha Prime Racing for six events. Now, however, he will expand his schedule with the Florida-based team while pursuing more top-10s.

“Driving for DGM Racing and the Gosselin family at the season opener at Daytona in 2022 and scoring a top-ten finish was a highlight of my year,” Bilicki said. “The entire team welcomed me with open arms, and we stayed in touch throughout the 2022 season, even when we were competitors. This felt like a very natural fit for me and my sponsors, and I am hoping to mirror our results next month at Daytona!”

Bilicki Joins Another Returning Driver at DGM Racing

Bilicki will not be the only driver making his return to DGM Racing for the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The team will also bring back a veteran who has competed full-time in previous seasons.

On December 21, DGM Racing issued a press release and confirmed that Josh Williams will return for the 2023 season. He will drive the No. 92 full-time after splitting 2022 between DGM and BJ McLeod Motorsports. Williams will also reunite with key partners in Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray, and General Formulations.

Two of the drivers are now in place for the 2023 season, but there are more that will join the fold. Gosselin mentioned a lineup of drivers for the second full-time entry, which means that DGM Racing will have more news to share in the coming weeks. For now, however, Bilicki and Williams will prepare to take on a fan-favorite track.