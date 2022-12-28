Josh Bilicki Takes on New Racing Challenge

Wisconsin native Josh Bilicki has competed in a variety of vehicles and motorsports series in his career. Now he will take on a new challenge in January.

Bilicki announced on December 28 that he will make his first-ever start in a dirt Midget race. He will head to Tulsa for the 37th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, which take place from January 8 through January 14. He will join a stacked list of competitors that includes dirt stars and drivers from a variety of NASCAR series.

Getting out of my element. Pumped to be making my dirt midget debut at the @cbnationals! Won't be easy but I'm ready to take this challenge on with @RAMCOspeed. Thankful for the support from @ElliottsTrailer, @RichMarFlorist and @ShoptheBOSS. Read more👇https://t.co/i48b2QOkLP pic.twitter.com/9PrMkpo5Tx — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) December 28, 2022

Bilicki will have Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts as his primary partner while he drives for Ramco Speed Group. Rich Mar Florist and THE BOSS will join as associate partners for the packed week of racing as Bilicki attempts to turn in some strong performances in the No. 7C entry.

Bilicki Has Limited Experience on Dirt Tracks

Bilicki has made numerous starts in multiple series. He spent four of his teenage years competing in the S.C.C.A. Spec Miata class and he began competing in IMSA in 2015. Bilicki has also made 176 starts across the three national NASCAR series while securing two top-10 finishes.

One of Bilicki’s Cup Series starts took place at a dirt track. He suited up for the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2021 while driving full-time for Rick Ware Racing. This start stands out as Bilicki’s main experience on dirt, but he will now take on the unique surface once again while competing in the “biggest Midget race of the year.” Though it will be on a quarter-mile track.

“I’ve had the itch to race the Chili Bowl for many years, but this is the first year all of the pieces of the puzzle fell into place,” Bilicki said in a press release.

“As someone who grew up racing on road courses and making the transition to NASCAR and paved ovals, this is something completely out of my element and comfort zone. I believe some of the best drivers come from this form of racing and I’m excited to learn all I can from this experience.”

Bilicki’s 2023 Schedule Features More Races

The Wisconsin native will kick off 2023 by taking on a new racing challenge, but it will only be his first start of the year. Bilicki will also take on multiple Cup Series races while joining a new team.

Bilicki announced on December 12 that he will join Live Fast Motorsports for a part-time schedule in 2023. He will join a lineup that already includes team co-owner BJ McLeod, and he will control the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro.

The announcement did not provide Bilicki’s full schedule with Live Fast Motorsports. Though the press release did confirm that he will compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Race, the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway, and the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The other important detail from Bilicki’s announcement is that he will continue to work with a longtime partner. He will have Zeigler Auto Group as his primary partner as he continues to move closer to 100 Cup Series starts.

This partnership with Live Fast Motorsports came to fruition after the Cup Series team made a significant move. It switched to Chevrolet for the 2023 season and signed a deal with ECR Engines.