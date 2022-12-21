Josh Williams Announces NASCAR Plans for 2023 Season

Josh Williams is ready for the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The veteran driver has announced his plans to return to DGM Racing and the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro for the full, 33-race schedule.

DGM Racing and Williams announced the news on December 21. They confirmed that the Florida native will be full-time in the No. 92 after he split the 2022 season between DGM Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports. He will continue to receive support from existing partners in Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray, and General Formulations.

CONFIRMED: I'm excited to announce that I'll be returning to @dgm_racing_ full-time in the No. 92 for the 2023 season! Full details on the renewed partnership: https://t.co/hUCqtMa0BC pic.twitter.com/yIxg8jucaQ — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) December 21, 2022

“Really excited to be back in the 92 for DGM Racing. We have had a long relationship and a lot of success together in years past,” Williams said in a press release. “Everyone at DGM is like family and I know that 2023 is going to be a successful season for everyone.

“Mario [Gosselin] is a true racer and an extremely hard worker. He is always searching for ways to be better and more competitive every week. His drive to have a successful race team means a lot to me, and I’m glad to be back home where I belong.”

Williams Reunited With DGM Racing Midway Through 2022

Williams, who has made 154 starts in the Xfinity Series, is no stranger to DGM Racing. He has been a key contributor to the team since his second career start in 2016, and all eight of his top-10 finishes have been with the Florida-based team.

Williams briefly parted ways with DGM Racing. He joined BJ McLeod Motorsports at the start of 2022, and he made 18 starts for the team. He also failed to qualify for four other events.

The situation changed in mid-August. BJMM and Williams mutually parted ways. Though he made one more start for the team at Daytona International Speedway. He then reunited with DGM Racing and started the final 10 races of the season for his former team. This run included a 15th-place finish in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are eager to get the No. 92 back on the track for full-time competition and couldn’t be happier to welcome Josh and his sponsors back home. We began this journey together many years ago,” Gosselin said in a press release. “It means a lot to me and the people of DGM that Josh believes in our program and what we are continuing to build in our family-run shop. We are ready to make everyone proud, create a name for ourselves, and chase some victories in 2023!”

DGM Racing Has More News on the Horizon

The reunion with Williams is only the first move for DGM Racing. The organization also needs to announce more news ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

One of the key details that DGM Racing will provide is the number of entries. The team started out with three during the 2022 season, but it moved down to only two after the trip to Circuit of the Americas.

The other lingering question focuses on the driver lineup. Will there be another full-time wheelman that joins Williams on the roster, or will DGM Racing highlight a variety of options?

There were a variety of drivers that suited up for DGM Racing during the 2022 season. Alex Labbe made the most starts (26) of the group while Mason Massey had the second-most (24).

The list also included Williams (10 starts), Preston Pardus (five starts), Ross Chastain (three starts), Kyle Weatherman (five starts), Mason Filippi (one start), Josh Bilicki (one start), and Garrett Smithley (one start).