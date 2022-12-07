JR Motorsports Names 2 More Primary Partners for 2023

JR Motorsports continues to make moves ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The team has added two more primary partners for Josh Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

JR Motorsports kicked off December by announcing the return of Jarrett Companies. The provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing, and fleet services will return to the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro as part of a six-race extension. Jarrett sponsored Berry for three races in 2022, which included a fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

“To have Jarrett coming back to the No. 8 next season is a great feeling,” Berry said in a press release. “I got to really know their team this year and you couldn’t surround yourself with better people.

“They take great pride in how they care for their employees, clients, and everyone around them, so hopefully, we can show them a great time in Victory Lane next season.”

Berry Landed a New Primary Partner for 2023

The second big announcement took place on December 7. JR Motorsports revealed that LubeZone Inc. will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for two races. The vehicle maintenance network will make its initial foray into NASCAR while continuing a relationship with Berry that dates back to his time in Late Models.

The No. 8 LubeZone Chevrolet will not make its debut until late in the season. It will show up at Michigan International Speedway on August 5. The scheme will return for the Round of Eight-opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14.

Berry has achieved success with LubeZone as his primary partner. He took the company to Victory Lane 38 times during his Late Model days. Now he will try to keep this streak alive in the Xfinity Series.

“It’s great to be able to work with Mark [Clark] again and to welcome LubeZone to this No. 8 team,” Berry said in a press release. “Mark and I had much success together in Late Models, and it’s really cool to see our paths cross again and that we get to continue this journey into the NASCAR Xfinity Series together. It will make our first race in Michigan that much more special.”

The Past 3 Months Have Featured Multiple Changes for Berry

The 2022 season, Berry’s first as a full-time driver, featured him winning three races and ending the year fourth in the championship standings. The offseason, for comparison, has been full of important updates.

The news cycle actually began mere days before the season finale. JR Motorsports announced that Bass Pro Shops will return for the 2023 season, albeit in a different role. The outdoors retailer will serve as the primary partner for the No. 8 team for 11 Xfinity Series races after spending the past three seasons with Noah Gragson and the No. 9 team.

The updates continued with JR Motorsports switching its crew chief lineup. Taylor Moyer will now reunite with Berry after spending the 2022 season with Sam Mayer. Additionally, the Tennessee native announced during an episode of “Dirty Mo Live” that he will have a new spotter in TJ Majors.

The addition of LubeZone and the extension with Jarrett fills out the majority of Berry’s sponsorship schedule. JR Motorsports has named the sponsors for 28 of the 33 Xfinity Series races.