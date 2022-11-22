Josh Berry Partners With Championship-Winning Spotter

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry will have a new person guiding him each week of the Xfinity Series season. He will join forces with a new spotter in TJ Majors as he runs his second full-time season.

Berry announced the news on November 22. He sat down for “Dirty Mo Live” with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Majors so that they could recap the action-packed Late Model race at Florence Motor Speedway. It was during this conversation that they confirmed this partnership for the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

“It’s been a great experience both times we’ve went [to Late Model races],” Berry said during the live episode. “[TJ]’s done a really good job. Even the [North] Wilkesboro thing, TJ’s going to spot for me next year in the Xfinity Series, which I’m really excited about that.

“Really, that all kind of started with Wilkesboro, right? Like you mentioned, getting to hear him in that environment, be around, realize… I’m like, ‘Man, he did a really good job.’ I think I had a good appreciation for that.”

Majors Had a Busy Schedule in 2022

Majors, who previously spotted for Earnhardt and Joey Logano among others, had a packed schedule in 2022. He was a full-time spotter in all three national series, and he worked with a variety of drivers.

The “Door, Bumper, Clear” co-host kicked off the season spotting for Brad Keselowski in the Cup Series, Hailie Deegan in the Truck Series, and Brandon Brown in the Xfinity Series. However, the situation changed in late July.

Brandonbilt Motorsports replaced Brown in the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Austin Dillon took over the entry while Majors served as his spotter.

Brown returned for the race at Michigan International Speedway, but Kris Wright took over as the full-time driver for the remainder of the 2022 season. Majors remained as the spotter for the team as he worked with the former Niece Motorsports driver.

Majors will remain busy during the 2023 season. He will return as the spotter for Keselowski at RFK Racing, and he will join forces with Berry at JR Motorsports. The only question remaining is whether he will work in the Truck Series again, but he likely will not provide this information until the holiday episode of “Door, Bumper, Clear” in December.

Berry’s Previous Spotter Helped Him Complete 31 of 33 Races

Berry spent the 2022 season working with a different spotter as he won three races and reached the championship four for the first time in his career. He had Jason Jarrett on the roof.

The pairing paid dividends during Berry’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. The No. 8 was running at the end of 31 of the 33 races. The only exceptions were the first race at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway and the trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Like Majors, Jarrett is a veteran who has worked with a variety of drivers while helping them contend. He previously served as the spotter for Casey Mears, Ryan Newman, and John Hunter Nemechek. The 2022 season, in particular, featured Jarrett working with Berry, Tate Fogleman, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ty Gibbs among others.