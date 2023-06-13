Justin Allgaier Brings Back Classic Colors on 3-Race Deal

The three national NASCAR series are in the midst of the mid-season break, but there is still news trickling out. One item is Justin Allgaier reuniting with a race-winning partner.

JR Motorsports announced the news on June 13. The team confirmed that Hellmann’s will be a primary partner for Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for three races, and it showed off the updated blue and yellow scheme with the signature bowtie on the hood.

According to the announcement, the Hellmann’s scheme will make its 2023 debut on July 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will return on August 25 at Daytona International Speedway. The final Hellmann’s race will be the Round of Eight elimination race at Martinsville Speedway on October 28.

Allgaier Has Achieved Success With the Mayonnaise Brand

Allgaier, who punched his ticket to the playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has celebrated 20 total times in the Xfinity Series. Two of these wins have been with Hellmann’s colors on his No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro.

The first win with Hellmann’s took place during Throwback Weekend in 2022. Allgaier showed up to Darlington Raceway with a Dale Earnhardt tribute scheme, and he used it to deliver a strong performance. He led more than 50 percent of the laps at The Lady in Black, and he held off teammate Noah Gragson at the end.

Four races later, Allgaier took Hellmann’s back to Victory Lane. He used a different version of the yellow and blue scheme at Nashville Superspeedway, and he turned in a dominant performance.

Allgaier had the best car at the Tennessee track. He led 134 of the 188 laps, and he swept all three stages before crossing the finish line first ahead of Trevor Bayne and Riley Herbst.

The 2023 Schedule Provides Opportunities for Allgaier

The veteran Xfinity Series driver has celebrated 20 wins in his career, and he has finished top four in the championship standings in seven separate seasons. This includes the 2022 season.

What Allgaier hasn’t done is celebrate wins at Daytona International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. He has two runner-ups at Daytona in 2016 and 2019 and one at Martinsville in 2020.

Allgaier has one win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but it was during the final season of the old configuration. He captured the spring race at the Georgia track after Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages. The Cup Series veteran finished second after rebounding from a speeding penalty.

Allgaier will now have three more opportunities to pursue wins with Hellmann’s as his primary partner. If he can achieve this goal, he will also move up the all-time wins list.

Allgaier is currently in a tie with Greg Biffle for the 16th-most wins in Xfinity Series history. Both drivers are one win behind Dale Earnhardt and Harry Gant. They are two wins behind Tommy Ellis and Sam Ard.

Of course, there is one other driver that Allgaier likely wants to track down on the all-time wins list. Boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 10th all-time on the Xfinity Series wins list with 24 trips to Victory Lane.