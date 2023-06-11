Greg Biffle Working on Program for 2024 NASCAR Start

Back in 2021, Greg Biffle teased a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series so that he could compete at a beloved track. He has since clarified that he remains focused on achieving this goal.

Biffle met with media members at Sonoma Raceway on June 11, and he discussed a variety of racing-related topics. One of the biggest was his goal to put together a program so that he can compete at Portland International Raceway during the 2024 season.

“It’s funny, it kind of sneaks up on me, I guess,” Biffle said in response to Frontstrech.com. “I know it was announced a few years ago, and as it got closer — these things take a lot of time to put together a program to go do that. So I feel like I’m probably going to start working on a program for next year and try and run that race.

“I like that racetrack. It’s a lot of fun and it’d be fun to get back. I know I didn’t miss anything last year — it was terrible weather — but this year was gorgeous and they had a great race.”

NASCAR has not announced whether the Xfinity Series will return to Portland International Raceway in 2024. It remains possible considering that both races had strong attendance numbers and entertaining battles on the track.

The Pacific Northwest Native Sees Importance in NASCAR’s Move to Portland

As someone that grew up in the Portland area, Biffle has seen firsthand the size of the racing fanbase in the Pacific Northwest. Residents of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are just fans of motorsports, whether it is NASCAR, Rallycross, Formula One, Autocross, or other styles.

As Biffle told Heavy, flights to the west coast tracks in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and (formerly) Fontana are completely full of race fans from the Pacific Northwest. They are willing to travel to see their favorite drivers compete, but they would also like to see more racing in their states.

“I told NASCAR forever that there’s so many race fans that are in the western states,” Biffle said. “And without a real race track. I know they made a run in the Seattle area trying to put a track in, but I also was a big proponent of street racing where you don’t have to have a racetrack.

“You can get to that city you want to and that’s actually coming true this year with the race in Chicago. Obviously, I think that the Portland International Raceway could host a Cup race, for sure. That’s a facility that could do it. There’s also a road race in Seattle, which I never raced that up there. There’s a nice track up there.”

Biffle Made a Brief Return for Cup Series Races

The Biff has not competed full-time in NASCAR since the 2016 season. Though he has made limited returns across the national series while also competing in other forms of racing. This includes the 2019 Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway where he won the Triple Truck Challenge.

Biffle’s most recent return to NASCAR took place during the 2022 Cup Series season. He partnered with NY Racing Team and made his debut in the No. 44 Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro.

Biffle’s schedule began with the season-opening Daytona 500 and then it continued with trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Talladega Superspeedway. His best finish in the No. 44 Chevrolet was 20th at Atlanta.

The Washington native has not suited up for another NASCAR race since the 2022 Geico 500, but he has continued to compete in other forms of racing. Though a return to the Xfinity Series remains possible.