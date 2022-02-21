Michael McDowell’s Career Season Brings Partners to the Fold

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell finished seventh overall in the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20. He posted his first top-10 finish of the year and capped off a weekend in which he debuted a new partner.

McDowell, the defending Daytona 500 champion, headed to Florida with Celsius Fitness Drinks among his group of supporters. He became the latest NASCAR driver to ink a deal with the brand, joining RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski and all of the members of Kaulig Racing. Though McDowell has been a fan of the company for a considerable amount of time.

“It is fun to see that, and I agree it’s been cool as well to see Celsius expand and the brand expand,” McDowell told Heavy prior to the Daytona 500. “It bums me out a little bit that I didn’t jump sooner because I’m like, ‘hey, you just got to this program. I’ve been here a long time. I’ve been using the product a long time.’ I finally called up my buddy at Celsius and said, ‘all right, everybody else is getting deals done. Let’s do this. Let’s make it happen.’

“Brad obviously was in Victory Lane with Celsius on Thursday night. That was cool. You know, we missed it by one spot, finished second, but still a great night. And Kaulig Racing with their partnership with Celsius as well It’s cool. I think it’s awesome to see a brand like that, like Celsius to get into the sport, be a part of it.”

The Partnership Came at a Fitting Time

McDowell said that he was late to the party in regard to signing a deal with Celsius, but the partnership took place at a fitting time. He joined forces with the fitness drink after capping off a career year.

McDowell’s 2021 campaign featured his first career win, five top-10 finishes, two top-10s, and a spot in the playoffs. It was the best season of his career by far, and it led to his return to FRM with multiple partners in tow. He reunited with Love’s Travel Stops and Horizon Hobby before welcoming Celsius to the fold.

“Timing is important, and that’s really what it came down to is, right now is the right time before the season starts with a lot of momentum going into Daytona 500,” McDowell explained. “But with this Next Gen car, it’s really cool to see new brands come into our sport. And then just for me, I think that even though I’ve been in the sport a long time, I’m at my prime. It’s the best I’ve ever been, the most prepared I’ve ever been, the best program, the best team I’ve ever been with. I think we’re gonna shine this year with this Next Gen car.”

McDowell’s Season Continues With a West Coast Swing

Fresh off his first top-10 finish of the year, McDowell will now head over to the west coast for a three-race stretch. He will compete in three different states, and he will make a return to his home state.

The 2022 Cup Series season continues with a race at Auto Club Speedway on February 27. The drivers will take on the two-mile track for the first time since 2020, and they will battle in what could be the final race before a reconfiguration makes it a short track.

The next two races on the west coast will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 6), and Phoenix Raceway (March 13). McDowell will likely have numerous supporters on hand for the return to his hometown track, and he will strive to celebrate with them, Celsius, and his other partners in Victory Lane.

