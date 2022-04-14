Kyle Larson Has Very Strong Comments About Bristol Dirt Race

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion has some very strong words for the upcoming dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson has said that “it’s kind of lame” that NASCAR is not removing the windshields.

Larson made the comments during an April 13 appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He said that, in his opinion, NASCAR shouldn’t cover Bristol Motor Speedway with dirt again if they aren’t going to remove the windshields and weld in some metal bars to serve as a rock screen. Larson added that you can’t have a true dirt race with windshields.

“If we’re not going to take the windshields out, then why are we racing on dirt?” Larson asked during his appearance. “We just shouldn’t race on dirt if we’re not going to take the windshields out and actually have a dirt race with moisture on the track and being able to produce a real dirt race. I feel like we’re wasting everybody’s time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve.”

Larson is not the only Cup Series driver to weigh in about potentially removing the windshield for the dirt race. Joey Logano and Austin Dillon both expressed the opinion that they want to see NASCAR remove the windshields for future dirt races. They acknowledged that there wasn’t enough time to make this decision or test various options, but they also agreed with Larson about how the teams could weld in some bars to protect the drivers.

A Crew Chief Expressed a Very Different Opinion

While some of the drivers said that they want to remove the windshields for dirt races, another person weighed in with a different opinion. Matt McCall, the crew chief of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang, said that NASCAR needs to keep the windshields in or start building a car with a focus on dirt racing.

McCall made his comments while also making an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He said on “Jack’s Garage” that the Gen 7 cars are not designed to have the windshields removed. He added that there are some big unknowns from a safety standpoint.

“To me, the windshield being in is the right thing to do,” McCall said. “I know they took it out to test, and there wasn’t [sic] even any cars on the… I guess they had that Modified on the track with one car, and the inside of it was really, really bad. I just don’t think we are… Our car is just not designed to take the windshield out of it.”

Larson Has Strong Ties to the World of Dirt Racing

The driver of the No. 5 has achieved a considerable amount of success in the Cup Series. This was especially true during a historic 2021 season that featured 10 points-paying wins and Larson breaking Jeff Gordon’s record for laps led in a 36-race season (2,320) during a win at Kansas Speedway. However, Larson also has a reputation built around his strong ties to the world of dirt racing.

The California native spends a significant amount of time competing in dirt races around the country. He will often compete for the win at a dirt track before heading to the next Cup Series race. Some of his conquests include the Chili Bowl Nationals in January 2021, the Kings Royal in July 2021, the Knoxville Nationals in August 2021, and the BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August 2021.

Along with making dozens of starts in purpose-built dirt cars, Larson also took on a new role. He joined forces with three-time World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet to become co-promoters of Silver Dollar Speedway, a quarter-mile dirt track in Chico, Cali. They agreed to focus on promoting some of the biggest races while also making some upgrades to the facility and the fan experience.

