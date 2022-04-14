Matt DiBenedetto Lands New Partner for Bristol Dirt

The No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado will have a bright, new look for the Camping World Truck Series trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. Matt DiBenedetto has landed a new partner in TW Frierson Contractor, Inc.

Rackley W.A.R. showed off the new look on April 13. The team revealed that the No. 25 will have a white and yellow scheme for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on April 16 (8 p.m. ET, FS1). This will be a major change from the blue and white Rackley Roofing scheme that DiBenedetto has used during the first five races of the Truck Series season.

DiBenedetto will showcase the Nashville-based company during multiple on-track sessions at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will take part in two practice sessions on Friday, April 15, before returning to the dirt track for heat races and the main event. He will showcase the TW Frierson scheme while pursuing his third top-10 finish of the year.

DiBenedetto Has Previous Experience at Bristol’s Dirt Track

The California native is only five races into his inaugural Truck Series season, and he has posted two top-10 finishes. The trip to Bristol will provide him with another learning opportunity, but he will strive to use previous experience to secure a solid finish.

DiBenedetto competed in the inaugural Cup Series race on the dirt version of Bristol in 2021. He started the race at a disadvantage due to the team making unapproved adjustments, but he avoided the seven multi-car incidents before finishing 13th overall.

Gaining Truck Series experience at a dirt track will be important for DiBenedetto considering that he has two dirt races on his 2022 schedule. He and his fellow drivers will also take on Knoxville Raceway, a half-mile dirt track, on June 18.

“This is truly a unique race being only one of two dirt track races on our schedule this year,” DiBenedetto said in a press release from the team. “I can’t imagine T.W. Frierson coming in for a more exciting and notable event. I’m looking forward to meeting all of their folks, and we as a team feel confident in our chances this weekend. I come from a dirt track background, so we’re definitely looking forward to this one.”

DiBenedetto Will Face Familiar Foes at Bristol

The race at Bristol Motor Speedway will provide DiBenedetto with an opportunity to gain critical points and move closer to the playoff cutline. It will also give him a chance to face off with some familiar foes.

There will be multiple Cup Series drivers competing in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on April 16. Joey Logano will be in the No. 54 David Gilliland Racing Ford F-150 as he makes his first Truck Series start since the 2015 season when he won at Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott will also take on the Truck Series race. He will join Spire Motorsports and drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado while trying to win his fourth career race in the series and his first since Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2020.

Harrison Burton, the rookie who replaced DiBenedetto in the No. 21, will also take on multiple races during the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. He will join David Gilliland Racing and drive the No. 17 Ford F-150. DiBenedetto and Burton have less experience competing against each other but they both took part in the Geico 500 Cup Series race on April 25, 2021.

