Kyle Larson Receives Approval To Take On Prestigious Race

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is ready to take on a prestigious race. He has received permission from Hendrick Motorsports to take on the Indy 500 during the upcoming season.

Larson provided the news on October 8. He told media members at the Charlotte Roval that he has received permission from team owner Rick Hendrick to compete in the prestigious race that occurs the same day as the Coca-Cola 600. Successfully taking on the two races in different states on the same day is known as The Double.

“It’s kind of up to them to find something,” Larson told media members on October 8. “Rick didn’t want me doing it this year, but he said in the future I could.”

Larson has publicly voiced his desire to take on the Indy 500 before his racing career ends. One example was a sitdown with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass at the LA Memorial Coliseum where he said that he hopes to make starts in the Indy 500 and a Formula 1 event.

Multiple Drivers Could Attempt The Double in 2023

Larson is the latest driver that has expressed a desire to complete The Double and join a prestigious list. In fact, there are three NASCAR champions that could attempt this feat in the same season.

Kyle Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion, took part in a press conference on September 13 to announce that he would join Richard Childress Racing in 2023. He then met with media members and revealed that part of his deal included permission to run the Indy 500.

Discussions have taken place with McLaren regarding an entry for the 2023 Indy 500. However, there are some sponsorship issues that have created some hurdles for Busch and the team.

Another driver that could attempt the feat in 2023 is Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time champion made his debut in the Indy 500 during the 2022 race while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, but he has since retired from full-time competition in order to spend more time with his family.

Johnson explained in a YouTube video that he still wants to take on some Bucket List events. This includes races in NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA among others. One of the possibilities for 2023 that he mentioned to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press was The Double.

If Larson, Johnson, and Busch can all secure rides and funding, it’s possible that they will all attempt one of the most difficult feats in racing on the same day. This would add some extra intrigue as they fought for the best positions in the finishing order and some bragging rights.

Only 4 Drivers Have Attempted The Double

Successfully completing The Double requires finishing 1,100 miles in two separate races. 500 take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while another 600 take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Adding in travel between Indiana and North Carolina makes for a grueling day.

Tony Stewart attempted this historic feat twice during his career — 1999 and 2001. He finished fourth during the 1999 Coca-Cola 600 and ninth in the 1999 Indy 500, but he was four laps behind the leaders.

Stewart then attempted it once again during the 2001 season. He finished sixth in the 2001 Indy 500 while staying on the lead lap and then he finished fourth in the 2001 Coca-Cola 600 in what was a successful day for the Hall of Famer.

Kurt Busch, John Andretti, and Robby Gordon all attempted this feat as well during their respective careers. However, they were unable to complete all of the required laps. Busch, in particular, finished sixth in the 2014 Indy 500 and 40th in the Coca-Cola 600 after an engine failure ended his race after 271 laps.