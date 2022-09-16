Hendrick Motorsports Extends Contract With Kyle Larson: Details

The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro is not going anywhere. Hendrick Motorsports has signed Kyle Larson to a contract extension that will keep him as part of the team through 2026 at least.

HMS announced the news on September 16 after the Cup Series teams arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Round of 16 elimination race. The team confirmed that this is a three-year extension for both Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com. This deal covers the majority of Cup Series events and any non-NASCAR races in which Larson competes.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said team owner Rick Hendrick in a statement. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

This Deal Follows Larson’s Previous Extension

Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports for the 2021 season, and he took over the No. 5 Chevrolet. This short-term contract presented a comeback opportunity after he lost his seat at Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020 due to his use of a racial slur.

Larson did extensive work in his personal life and then capitalized on the race track by winning 10 points-paying races, the All-Star Race, and the championship. He also broke Jeff Gordon’s record for the most laps led in a 36-race season.

HMS gave Larson a contract extension midway through this first season with the team. The organization announced on July 14, 2021, that Larson had signed a deal that would keep him in the No. 5 through the end of the 2023 season. This deal also included HendrickCars.com, which agreed to remain as Larson’s 35-race primary partner.

There weren’t any doubts about Larson’s future with HMS considering that he is back in the playoffs after winning his 12th race with the team. However, this deal guarantees that he will continue to contend for trips to Victory Lane in the blue and white No. 5 Chevrolet.

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff [Daniels], and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

Only 1 More Hendrick Motorsports Driver Requires an Extension

Hendrick Motorsports has put in work during the 2022 season. The team has locked up three of its four drivers to long-term extensions and ensured that the young core will remain the same for several years.

Chase Elliott was the first to sign. He inked a massive, five-year extension prior to the Daytona 500, which will keep him in the No. 9 through the 2027 season. William Byron was the next as he signed a multi-year deal in May that will keep him in the No. 24 through the 2025 season.

With Larson joining this group, Hendrick Motorsports only needs to sign one more deal. Alex Bowman is the only driver in need of a new extension. The driver of the No. 48 is locked up through the 2023 season after signing an extension in June 2021.

Bowman has had a quieter season in the No. 48 after winning four races in 2021, but he is also in the playoffs after winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He now has an opportunity to move on to the Round of 12 after a top-10 finish and a top-five to kick off the Round of 16.

Bowman has been a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports since the 2018 season, and he has delivered some big moments. He has seven Cup Series wins — two in the No. 88 and five in the No. 48 — a run that includes the final race at Chicagoland Speedway.