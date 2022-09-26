Jimmie Johnson Makes Major Announcement About Racing Future

The seven-time NASCAR champion has made a big announcement about his racing future. Jimmie Johnson will retire from full-time competition and take on an altered schedule that could potentially feature some NASCAR Cup Series events.

Johnson announced the news with a video on YouTube on September 26. He also provided some comments to AP Sports about what his future could hold. He doesn’t have anything near a schedule for the future, but there is a scenario where he runs limited races in IMSA, NASCAR, and IndyCar. Though his focus will remain on spending time with his family and some potential time overseas.

I couldn’t have asked for a better experience in the @Indycar series. Looking ahead, I will not return to INDYCAR full time in 2023 but will continue to look for new ways to challenge myself and participate in bucket list events. Hear more: https://t.co/H3e7X6PTLG pic.twitter.com/0kujpWdCaw — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 26, 2022

“This was about an experience, not about results,” Johnson said in his YouTube video. “And the friendships I’ve built, the relationships I’ve formed. I don’t want to enter another full season if I know I can’t give it my all, but I’d love to go back and do it again.”

Johnson added in the video that he is “feeling very satisfied” with his accomplishments from the 2022 season. He explained that he had started 2022 with the expectation that he would want more years of full-time competition in the IndyCar Series, but the situation has now changed. Now he will focus on his “bucket list” of races.

Regardless of where he goes and what his schedule includes, the seven-time Cup Series champion will have support. Carvana has already said that it will continue to serve as his sponsor for whatever races he takes on during the 2023 season.

Johnson Could Take on a Marathon Day

One possibility that Johnson acknowledged to AP’s Jenna Fryer is “The Double.” This is the name given to the same-day combination of the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Only a handful of drivers have attempted to complete both races on the same day, which requires completing 1,100 miles. 500 take place in Indiana while 600 take place in North Carolina during the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.

Tony Stewart attempted this historic feat twice during his career — 1999 and 2001. He finished fourth during the 1999 Coca-Cola 600 and ninth in the 1999 Indy 500, but he was four laps behind the leaders.

Stewart then attempted it once again during the 2001 season and achieved more success. He finished sixth in the 2001 Indy 500 while staying on the lead lap and then he finished fourth in the 2001 Coca-Cola 600.

Kurt Busch, John Andretti, and Robby Gordon all attempted this feat as well but they were unable to complete all of the required laps. Busch, in particular, finished sixth in the 2014 Indy 500 and 40th in the Coca-Cola 600 after an engine failure ended his race after 271 laps.

Along with The Double, there are two other events that have caught Johnson’s attention. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the inaugural street race in Chicago could both be options for the seven-time champion.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Remains an Option

Back on March 17, NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports made a major announcement. They said that they would compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 while fielding a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro. This vehicle would run as the Garage 56 entry, which is reserved for innovative cars.

Since this announcement, there have been questions about which drivers would take on the endurance race. Kyle Larson and other active Cup Series drivers expressed interest, but they will not be able to given that the weekend at Sonoma Raceway takes place at the same time.

Johnson is one of the names that stand out as a top option. He has competed in other endurance events, and he has freed up his schedule by announcing his retirement from full-time competition.

Chevrolet VP of Performance and Motorsports Jim Campbell spoke to reporters ahead of the IndyCar Series season finale at Laguna Seca. Per NBC Sports, he said that there will be a “road racing and sports car expert” that joins a couple of other drivers in the entry.

NBC Sports indicated that this expert will be Mike Rockenfeller, the Rolex 24 and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner who made his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen. Johnson will potentially be one of his teammates along with four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon.