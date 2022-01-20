Matt Mills Sets His Schedule for 2022 Xfinity Series Season

BJ McLeod Motorsports is bringing back a key member of the team for another packed schedule. Matt Mills will return to the No. 5 for most of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

BJ McLeod Motorsports announced the news on Thursday, January 20, with a quick video. The team referenced Luke Skywalker’s call sign from “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” and also revealed that JF Electric and Utilitra have committed to a multi-year deal with Mills. According to Jayski, Thompson Electric will return to the No. 5 as an associate sponsor throughout the season.

Mills started 30 of the 33 Xfinity Series races for BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2022 with an average finish of 28.3, the worst of his three seasons with 29 or more starts. His best finish took place at Michigan International Speedway on August 21, 2021, when he ended the race in 14th place.

“I am excited for the 2022 season behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet,” Mills said in a statement from the team. “We have shown flashes of speed over the past several seasons and with some of the changes and improvements B.J [McLeod, team owner] has made, there is a renewed sense of optimism and excitement throughout the whole organization.”

Mills Made His Xfinity Series Debut in 2017

The Virginia native first joined the Xfinity Series ranks with a partial schedule in 2017. He joined BJ McLeod Motorsports for two races and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for another, posting a best finish of 30th at Phoenix Raceway.

Mills continued to expand his schedule with eight starts in 2018, 29 in 2019, and 31 in 2020. He also drove only for BJ McLeod Motorsports from 2019 on after spending his first two seasons in the Xfinity Series with multiple teams. It was during this stretch of time that he posted his first top-10 finish, a 10th-place run at Daytona International Speedway in 2019.

“Matt has been an important part of the growth of our race team the last several years,” team owner BJ McLeod said in a statement. “He stuck with us through some growing pains and has helped make our organization better. I believe his commitment and hard work, with the addition of some key personnel will lead to success for Matt and the entire team.”

BJ McLeod Motorsports Has Named 4 Drivers for 2022

With Mills returning for 2022, there are now four confirmed drivers for BJ McLeod Motorsports, albeit with different roles. Two of the drivers will run full-time schedules while two others will run schedules of varying lengths.

The team announced on September 21 that Stefan Parsons will be the full-time driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet during the 2022 season. He previously ran partial seasons in 2019, 2020, and 2021, but he will expand his schedule in a major way while working with Sokal and Springrates Automotive Suspension Source as his partners.

The announcements continued in December with Josh Williams revealing that he will join the organization for 2022 after five previous seasons with DGM Racing. Williams will be the full-time driver of the No. 78 Chevrolet, and he will reunite with crew chief Danny Johnson.

The fourth driver, Nick Sanchez, will make his Xfinity Series debut during the 2022 season. He will run a partial schedule for BJ McLeod Motorsports while simultaneously competing in the ARCA Menards Series. The team revealed this news on October 19, 2021, but did not provide any information about his number, partners, or schedule.

