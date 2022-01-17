Live Fast Motorsports Announces Expanded Partnership With Primary Partner

Live Fast Motorsports, the NASCAR Cup Series team with the No. 78 entry, has expanded its partnership with “NASCAR 21: Ignition” developer Motorsport Games. The technical alliance will add increased time at the track, as well as critical feedback for the development team.

According to the press release, Motorsport Games will have a presence inside of the Live Fast Motorsports garage as part of a multi-year deal. The developers will have an open line of communication with the team members and will use the expanded access to make real-time updates to “NASCAR 21: Ignition” and other upcoming titles.

“Throughout the past year, Motorsport Games has been an amazing partner to the No. 78 car and we’re excited to keep the momentum going by representing the company in seven of the biggest races next season,” said BJ McLeod, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, in a statement. ”I’ve always been a personal fan of video games, especially those involving my favorite sport. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to provide feedback throughout the season to help create the best NASCAR game possible. I can’t wait to get started this season with Motorsport Games at Daytona all the way through Martinsville.”

Motorsport Games Was a Primary Partner for Live Fast In 2022

The partnership between Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports featured multiple races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The video game developer served as the primary partner for several races while advertising both “NASCAR Heat 5” and “NASCAR 21: Ignition.”

McLeod joined forces with Motorsport Games for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021. He ran a “NASCAR Heat 5” and Xbox Free Play Days primary scheme on the No. 78 and finished 23rd overall.

McLeod used a Motorsport Games scheme for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. McLeod then switched to “NASCAR 21: Ignition” schemes for races at Talladega Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

Live Fast Motorsports Will Provide Gamers With Next Gen Access

Prior to the announcement of the expanded partnership, Motorsport Games revealed that Live Fast Motorsports would provide a unique experience to owners of “NASCAR 21: Ignition.” The Cup Series team will bring Next Gen to the video game.

According to a patch schedule from Motorsport Games, there will be a February update for “NASCAR 21: Ignition” that adds a Next Gen test at Daytona International Speedway. Players will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford Mustang and take a multitude of laps in one of the cars that will compete during the 2022 Cup Series season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Motorsport Games back as our partner for the second year. Last year, they became our founding partner and we had a terrific season together,” added Matt Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, in a statement. “Motorsport Games has given us the ability to better connect with our younger fans on a more intimate level through its video games. This year, we look forward to keeping the engagement rolling with our expanded partnership. Our entire Live Fast Motorsports family welcomes back Motorsport Games, as they are truly one of our own.”

READ NEXT: MBM Motorsports Announces Significant Change for Daytona