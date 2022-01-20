Joey Logano ‘Sneaks’ Onto the Charlotte Roval for Winter Burnouts

The top drivers across the NASCAR national series were in Charlotte on January 18-19 for NASCAR Production Days, but one took some time to hit the track. Joey Logano headed onto the Charlotte Roval and slid around the snow-covered track.

The Team Penske driver posted a short video that showed him at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He slid around multiple sections of the track in a blue Ford Super Duty pickup. The short video ended with a security officer giving Logano a serious piece of their mind.

Logano is not the only member of the family that has taken time to spin the tires in the snow. His 4-year-old son Hudson also did some donuts in the snow while driving a kart. Though he did not receive any punishment for his hijinks like Logano did. It likely helped that the Cup Series driver had previously taken some time of his own to play in the snow with his Ford Bronco.

Logano Has a New Motto for the 2022 Season

Every time Logano posts a new video on his social media platforms, he uses a new hashtag — #The22in22. This simple message has become a new motto of sorts for the veteran driver as he sets out in pursuit of his second career Cup Series championship.

Logano has some recent history working in his favor as he prepares for the 2022 Cup Series season. He has reached the championship four every even-numbered year since 2014, and he has missed the final round of the playoffs every odd-numbered year.

This trend started in 2014, the first year featuring the championship four. Logano reached the final race and faced off with Kevin Harvick (champion), Ryan Newman, and Denny Hamlin, ultimately finishing fourth overall. He finished the 2015 season sixth in the standings after missing the final cut but returned to the championship four in 2016 and finished second while Jimmie Johnson won his seventh title.

Logano ended the 2017 season 17th in points, the 2019 season fifth in points, and the 2021 season eighth in points while missing the championship four. He won his first championship in 2018 after making the final four. He returned to the championship four in 2020 and finished third while Chase Elliott won his first title.

If Logano continues to follow this unique trend, he will return to the championship four in 2022. Though he has made it clear that his primary goal is much more than simply remaining eligible for the championship trophy.

Logano Will Showcase a New Firesuit in 2022

Logano will showcase a new firesuit as he strives to return to the championship four. He will still showcase Pennzoil as his primary partner, but he will no longer use the primarily red and yellow suit.

The driver of the No. 22 gave a sneak peek of the new look on January 13 as he filmed some content for the upcoming Cup Series season. The new firesuit is mainly yellow, but Logano has switched in the red accents for white. The bottom of the right leg is white for some added flair.

The updated look marks a major change for Logano and Pennzoil. He has used the red and yellow scheme throughout his time with Team Penske, often relying on some stylistic changes. However, the 2022 version will certainly turn some heads.

