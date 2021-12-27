JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Announces Full-Time Driver

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller has just provided some insight about the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has announced that Bayley Currey will return to the organization and will run full-time.

The Xfinity Series team provided the update on Monday, December 27. JD Motorsports with Gary Keller did not reveal Currey’s number but confirmed that he will have a “full array” of sponsors on his Xfinity Series entry. The team will provide more details about his partners at a later date.

I could not be happier to announce that I will be returning to @JDMotorsports01 for the full season next year. We put together some great runs last year and I’m ready to carry that momentum to 2022!! #livingthedream https://t.co/KyC1o0E6m6 pic.twitter.com/XjnsQIDCOO — Bayley Currey 🇺🇸 (@BayleyCurrey) December 27, 2021

“I’m very excited and thankful to be back with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in 2022,” Currey said in a statement. “Mr. Davis took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity late in the season last year. The relationship progressed and eventually turned into a full-time ride this year. Throughout the off-season we have been putting in a ton of work to get our fleet of cars ready to compete for 2022. Daytona can’t get here soon enough!”

Currey Made His JD Motorsports Debut in 2021

The Texas native has made a combined 115 starts across the three national series, with the majority (74) taking place in the Xfinity Series. Though 2022 will mark the first time that he has run a full season in any series.

Currey made his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller debut during the back half of the 2021 season. He replaced Colby Howard in the No. 15 entry at Richmond Raceway on September 11 and then made a brief return to Mike Harmon Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17.

Currey officially took over the No. 15 for the final six races of the season, starting with the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 25. He posted a best finish of 13th in the No. 15 at Las Vegas.

JD Motorsports With Gary Keller Has More News To Share

Blessed for an amazing life. Thankful for a loving family, awesome friend group, supportive race team and amazing group of supporters. Hope y’all had a safe and wonderful Christmas! pic.twitter.com/HtNuAbGsUd — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) December 26, 2021

The Xfinity Series team kicked off the final week of 2021 by revealing a full-time driver, but there are still multiple questions remaining about the lineup and the entries. For example, will Currey return to the No. 15? Will he take over the No. 4 now that Landon Cassill has departed?

The other question concerns the actual driver lineup. Currey is the first confirmed member of the roster. Jeffrey Earnhardt and Cassill are both gone, but Ryan Vargas could potentially return to the lineup.

Vargas ran nearly a full season (29 races) in the No. 6 in 2021, his largest schedule in the Xfinity Series to date. However, other drivers replaced him at Circuit of the Americas, Road America, Watkins Glen International, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller has not confirmed Vargas’ return to the organization, but he potentially teased some news. The California native tweeted on Sunday, December 26, that he had a “Busy/important/productive week ahead” and that he is ready to hit the ground running in 2022.

A simple tweet about a busy week does not guarantee that Vargas will be part of JD Motorsports with Gary Keller’s next announcement. However, he has spent his entire Xfinity Series career with the same organization and has accounted for a top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

