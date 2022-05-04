A Classic Ken Schrader Scheme Returns at Darlington

Jordan Anderson Racing is honoring a four-time Cup Series winner during the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 7 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). Myatt Snider will take on The Lady in Black while showcasing a tribute scheme to Ken Schrader.

Team owner Jordan Anderson and Snider both tweeted out photos of the special scheme on May 4. The No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro will feature the red and white colors of Schrader’s No. 90 Red Baron Frozen Pizza Ford that he used during the 1986 and 1987 seasons. The updated scheme will feature the same font, but there will be a change in the primary partner. Snider’s entry will feature Capital City Towing logos.

The Red Baron rides again this weekend. We're ready to capitalize with this great scheme from Capital City Towing 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HalrLvDO8W — 𝘔𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 (@MyattSnider) May 4, 2022

Snider will put Schrader’s scheme on display as he strives to get back into playoff contention. He is currently 20th in points after the first 10 races. He has two top-10 finishes — Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway — and he will now head to a track where he has previous solid performances.

Snider has made four career Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway, split between RSS Racing and Richard Childress Racing. He posted a top-10 finish late in the 2020 season before adding another late in the 2021 season.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The Tribute Scheme References a Strong Outing by Schrader

The Red Baron Frozen Pizza scheme is one that holds special significance. Schrader previously used it to turn in strong performances during both qualifying and competition at The Track Too Tough to Tame.

The Missouri native headed to Darlington Raceway for the fifth race of the 1987 season. He climbed into the Red Baron Frozen Pizza Ford, and he captured the Pole Award for the first time in his Cup Series career. Schrader then led 19 laps before posting a top-five finish at the South Carolina track.

Red Baron Frozen Pizza served as Schrader’s primary partner for both the 1986 and 1987 seasons. He did not take the company to Victory Lane, but he posted 14 top-10s and one top-five during the two-year run. Schrader also finished the 1987 season 10th overall in the championship standings.

“Throwback Weekend at my home track of Darlington is one that we circle on the calendar every year. It’s a great way to honor NASCAR’s past that has left a mark on the sport for where we are today” Anderson said in a statement. “This year when selecting a paint scheme, I wanted to incorporate the State of South Carolina and the State of Missouri into something special. We have Joel Black’s Columbia (S.C.) based Capital City Towing as the primary on the car this weekend along with their traditional red, white, and black colors.

“The state of Missouri, the home of Bommarito Automotive Group, has produced some great NASCAR drivers over the years and one that we wanted to honor is Ken Schrader. With Schrader being from Fenton, Mo. just minutes from where the Bommarito family got their start, it was a simple decision to narrow it down to Schrader’s iconic No. 90 Red Baron scheme that qualified on the pole at Darlington and finished fifth in the Spring of 1987.”

Schrader Recently Added a Race to His Schedule

The tribute scheme is the latest piece of significant news involving Schrader. The former Cup Series driver also agreed to take part in a different racing series while making a one-off start.

The Superstar Racing Experience announced on May 3 that Schrader would take part in one of the races on the 2022 schedule. He will drive one of the purpose-built cars at I-55 Raceway on July 16. Schrader, who served as a test driver for the series in 2021, will continue to hold this role while expanding his schedule.

“It’s super exciting for me to be working with Kenny again after knowing him for so long,” said

SRX CEO Don Hawk in a press release. “He returns in 2022 as an SRX test driver, but more importantly a Superstar driver in the race at I-55 Raceway. He belongs in there I can’t wait for this race.”

READ NEXT: Trackhouse & Coca-Cola Join Forces for Earnhardt Throwbacks