NASCAR Partners With Arrowhead Brass, Launches New Weekly Award

The sanctioning body has agreed to a multi-year deal with Arrowhead Brass, a US-based global manufacturer of quality lead-free plumbing and irrigation products. The company will serve as a contingency sponsor for NASCAR while helping launch a new award for Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series drivers.

According to the press release from Arrowhead Brass, the drivers in the two series will compete each week for the Arrow Up award. This honor will go to the driver that improves the most positions throughout the race. In the event of a tie, the award will go to the driver with the highest finishing position. Arrowhead Brass will also honor the driver with the most Arrow Up awards at the end of the season, declaring them the champion.

“Arrowhead Brass is excited to be involved with NASCAR as a Contingency Sponsor and to launch the new ‘Arrow Up’ award that recognizes outstanding on-track performance throughout the racing season,” said Jim Kapparos, Managing Director of Marketing and Sales at Arrowhead Brass, in a statement.

“For over 86 years, our company’s values of teamwork, dedication, and customer commitment have helped make Arrowhead Brass a staple of quality for generations in American homes. As a longtime NASCAR fan, I admire the extraordinary commitment to teamwork and excellence that these dedicated NASCAR teams demonstrate each weekend. As a proud sponsor of the Arrowhead Brass ‘Arrow Up’ award, we look forward to showcasing the driver at each event who keeps NASCAR fans at the edge of their seats by charging through the field to compete for the checkered flag.”

The Battle for Arrow Up Will Be Intense at Daytona

The Truck Series and Xfinity Series drivers will begin their seasons at Daytona International Speedway with races on February 18 and 19. These two events will provide several drivers with the opportunity to secure the first Arrow Up awards of the season.

The races at Daytona traditionally feature numerous crashes and intense battles near the end of the final stage. This creates an environment where there will be major shuffles among the drivers, especially at the end of the race.

The 2021 Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect example. Ben Rhodes started 23rd overall in the No. 99 Toyota Tundra before racing his way to the front of the pack and capturing the win. Jordan Anderson started 20th but finished second overall. Cory Roper made the biggest move by starting 31st overall and finishing the day in third place.

Xfinity & Truck Series Drivers Will Battle for Multiple Awards

The Arrow Up will draw attention throughout the season as the drivers fight for position, but it will not be the only award available. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series stars will take part in a special series while pursuing bonus money.

The Truck Series drivers will take part in the annual Triple Truck Challenge. This three-race series will award the winning driver a massive bonus. The 2022 iteration of the series will begin on June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway (FS1). The June 24 race at Nashville Superspeedway (FS1) and the July 9 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (FS1) will round out the schedule.

The Xfinity Series drivers, for comparison, will take on the Dash 4 Cash. This annual series lasts four races and awards $100,000 to one of four eligible drivers. The 2022 Dash 4 Cash will take place at Richmond Raceway on April 2 (FS1), Martinsville Speedway on April 8 (FS1), Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 (FOX), and Dover Motor Speedway on April 30 (FS1).

