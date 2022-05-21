Tyler Reddick Snaps Manufacturer Winless Streak

The Bowtie is back in Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway. Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race on May 21, and he snapped a winless streak by Chevrolet drivers at the 1.5-mile track.

The past 10 Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway have featured seven wins by Toyota drivers, including the past three. Ford drivers have accounted for the other three. The last time a Chevrolet went to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway was during the 2016 season. Kyle Larson captured the fall race while running a part-time schedule.

Reddick started the race from the front row, but he fell back into the pack on the opening laps while dealing with a loose race car. However, he and the Big Machine Racing crew continued to make adjustments. Reddick finished Stage 2 in the fourth position before taking the lead on Lap 137 and never looking back. He held on until the checkered flag on Lap 167 and captured his first win since 2019.

Reddick Capped Off a Special Day for Big Machine Racing

The race snapped a winless streak by Chevrolet drivers, but it also made history for an Xfinity Series organization. Reddick captured the first win for Big Machine Racing while running a part-time schedule.

Big Machine Racing announced on April 12 that different drivers would take over the No. 48 for Jade Buford. The team issued a press release and explained that the goal was to evaluate all aspects.

Kaz Grala took over the No. 48 at Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway. Reddick then joined the team for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. He led two laps in his team debut before leading another 31 on May 21.

“First off, it’s just a huge opportunity. Thank you to Big Machine Racing, Scott Borchetta,” Reddick told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little after his win. “… Nobody at RCR was really happy with where the cars were at, and I wanted to help and try to make these cars get better. Try to figure out what we need to do to get back upfront. Well, we figured it out pretty quick, I guess.”

Reddick Will Pursue More Xfinity Series Wins

The win at Texas Motor Speedway was historic for Reddick and Big Machine Racing. It also set up a potential run of trips to Victory Lane. The California native will make more starts for the Xfinity Series team. Though BMR has not revealed these dates just yet.

When BMR issued a press release and confirmed that Reddick would take over the No. 48, the team only listed two confirmed dates. Darlington and Texas were both in the announcement, but the rest of his schedule was referred to as “additional races.”

The Xfinity Series team has not revealed which driver will be in charge of the No. 48 for the trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28. The NASCAR Roster Portal does not have information about the entry just yet, and BMR will likely wait to provide updates until later in the week.

