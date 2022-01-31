Our Motorsports Adds New Co-Owner

Our Motorsports has announced a major change for the 2022 season and beyond. Mary Our, the daughter of Chris Our, is the new co-owner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series organization, as well as the owner of the No. 02 team.

Our Motorsports announced the news on Monday, January 31. The team provided some background on Mary’s love of motorsports and her history growing up around racing before confirming that she will be the person in charge of Brett Moffitt’s team as she moves to make a bigger impact in NASCAR.

“I am excited to take on a bigger role within the team,” Mary said in a statement from the team. “I consider my dad a huge role model in my life, I want to make him proud and follow in his footsteps. I look forward to accomplishing the goals that we have set together. This is an incredible opportunity and I am eager to learn and grow professionally within the sport, and I can’t wait to celebrate in victory lane with Brett this season.”

Our Motorsports Prepares for a Pivotal Season

The move to add Mary as co-owner of the team takes place as the Xfinity Series team prepares for a pivotal season. Our Motorsports originally began competing in the national series in 2020 with one entry before expanding to multiple cars in 2021.

Our Motorsports will now kick off the 2022 season with three full-time entries. Moffitt will return for his third year with the team, and he will join forces with Mary while trying to reach the playoffs. Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo, for comparison, will both suit up for Our Motorsports for the first time after spending the 2021 season with different organizations.

Burton most recently drove the No. 10 entry for Kaulig Racing, and he reached the playoffs after winning at Talladega Superspeedway. Alfredo spent 2021 in the Cup Series while driving for Front Row Motorsports. Now he will return to the Xfinity Series and join the revamped Our Motorsports lineup.

Our Motorsports Will Pursue an Important Goal

The third-year Xfinity Series team has achieved some success in a short amount of time. This includes 24 top-10 finishes and six top-fives. However, the team has yet to reach Victory Lane.

Our Motorsports and its trio of drivers will pursue this goal during the 2022 season, starting with a track where Moffitt nearly won in 2021. He finished second overall behind Austin Cindric in the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on February 13, 2021.

Moffitt will once again suit up for the season-opening trip to Daytona International Speedway, and he will join two teammates on the superspeedway. The trio of drivers will have the opportunity to help each other in critical moments, which could potentially lead to a win for the young organization.

One factor that will play a role in the potential win is the addition of Burton. The Virginia native has contended for wins at superspeedways during his Xfinity Series career with 17 starts, one win, nine top-10s, and six top-fives. This run includes a pair of fourth-place finishes at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Burton has consistently contended at superspeedways, and he should have the opportunity to continue this trend during the 2022 season.

