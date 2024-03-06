Rajah Caruth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rajah Caruth won last Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck race in Las Vegas, the 2024 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. With the win, Caruth became just the third Black driver to win a NASCAR national series race, following Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace.

Caruth drives for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series. It took several years, but Caruth finally got that first win.

Here’s five fast facts you need to know about Caruth’s life and racing career:

1. Rajah Caruth Lives Up to the Hype

In 2022, Rajah Caruth drove in seven Xfinity series races as a guest driver for Alpha Prime Racing (APR). He drove as a guest driver in several more Xfinity races for APR in 2023. At the time, APR said that “we look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”

Caruth also signed with Spire Motorsports in 2022, racing in four Truck series races. Caruth had a very busy 2023, in fact, driving in both Xfinity races and Truck races. Of the 23 Truck series races in 2023, Caruth garnered four Top 10 finishes. In his third Truck race of 2024, Caruth took the win in Las Vegas, his first.

But Caruth’s been on the NASCAR scene for some time. As Heavy reported back in 2022, Caruth is a capable self-promoter who helped put together a planned seven-part docuseries, titled The Journey, on his early racing career — focusing primarily on his ARCA Menards Series races. The series, Caruth said at the time, is to show his “path to, hopefully, racing competitively in the NASCAR Cup Series one day.”

His win in Las Vegas last week will no doubt help move him closer.

Though only two episodes of The Journey were completed, Caruth has made or been part of several other videos.

Play

2. Rajah Caruth Has A Fan In ‘Big Bro’ Bubba Wallace

Caruth is only the 3rd black driver to win a NASCAR national series race. After Caruth took the checkered flag last week, Bubba Wallace tweeted the victory was a “monumental win” for the sport.

Caruth has said that representation in NASCAR is important, and that NASCAR’s Drive For Diversity program has been a positive. As he told Fox News, “at the end of the day, it’s cool to see the representation changing, not just as drivers, but as pit crew members, engineers, art departments, legal departments.” He added, “it’ll be more commonplace in the years to come.”

As part of that “representation changing,” Caruth took part in the NASCAR Rose Parade float, joining NASCAR legend Richard Petty, in January 2023.

“It’s only fitting that a driver like Rajah, who represents NASCAR’s now and beyond, joins our all-time winningest driver on this historic day for our sport,” said NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers at the time of the announcement.

3. Rajah Caruth is Old Enough to Buy Alcohol, Barely

Rajah Caruth was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11, 2002, 9 months after 9/11. He’s not quite 22, but can legally buy alcohol.

Caruth ran track in high school. He graduated from School Without Walls, a private school located in the upscale Foggy Bottom neighborhood in Washington, DC, in 2020. ​

4. Caruth Loves Sim Racing

Caruth is no doubt hoping to race in the Xfinity series, as more than a guest driver, and ultimately achieve his goal of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

As for when he’s not on track, Caruth’s personal website says that he is an avid sim racer” on the iRacing platform, and that his favorite music artists are Rod Wave and J. Cole.

5. Rajah Caruth is Getting a Degree in Motorsport Management

Caruth is a senior at Winston-Salem State University, and is studying Motorsport Management.