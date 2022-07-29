Roger Penske Addresses Joey Logano’s Status: ‘Stay Tuned’

Roger Penske has addressed one of the biggest questions of the season. He has told the NASCAR Cup Series fans to “stay tuned” for Joey Logano‘s contract extension with Team Penske.

Penske made the comments to NBC Sports prior to the race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He faced questions about the driver of the No. 22, as well as the possibility of signing Kyle Busch. Penske told the fans to “stay tuned” in regard to Logano’s contract before adding “I would say I’m smiling” to provide some extra assurance.

Logano is currently under contract with Team Penske through the end of the 2023 season. He will return to the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang for at least one more campaign, but the team has remained vocal about its plans to keep him around for much longer.

Team Penske has already taken care of the biggest hurdle that would disrupt a potential deal. The Cup Series organization signed a massive extension with Equilon Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Shell Oil Products US) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company, which both serve as primary sponsors of Logano.

Logano Has Delivered Multiple Wins in 2022

Logano entered the 2022 season with at least one win in 10 consecutive Cup Series seasons. He had 27 total, and he had the goal of adding more while securing a spot in the championship four in another even-numbered season.

Logano has done just that despite turning in some inconsistent performances. He first reached Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway after moving William Byron out of the way. This race punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Logano then won for the second time at World Wide Technology Raceway while conquering another new addition to the Cup Series schedule. This second win ensured that he would be in the playoffs even if more than 16 drivers won in the regular season.

Logano is now seventh in the standings after the first 21 races of the 2022 season. He is well above the playoff cutline, and he has the opportunity to add more points to his total before the playoffs begin. He will also sign a contract at some point in the near future, which will keep him in the No. 22 Ford for a considerable amount of time.

Logano Remains Unlikely To Gain a New Teammate

Penske’s focus remains on getting all three of his drivers in the playoffs, but there are some other questions that he must address. The team owner faced questions about whether he would consider bringing Kyle Busch into the building.

The short answer is, no. Penske explained that the team remains happy with the drivers in the building. He also mentioned that Team Penske provides support to Wood Brothers Racing and the No. 21 car. Though Penske didn’t completely shut down the notion of adding Busch. He said, “we’ll wait and see” in reference to the two-time champion’s contract situation.

“We’ve really got four cars that we’re involved in today,” Penske explained. “We support the Wood Brothers and, obviously, Harrison [Burton]. We’re full of drivers, and we’re happy with the guys we have there. They’re young and ready to go, and I think our sponsors are fully aligned with us.”

